Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

LME Week 2024: Copper Highlighted as 'Top Prospect'

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Uranium Investing

Amazon Eyes Nuclear Energy Future with Two New SMR Project Partnerships

Amazon's deals with Dominion Energy and Energy Northwest are valued at over US$500 million and will see the company collaborate on US-based SMRs.

Amazon logo on cube.
BoliviaInteligente / Unsplash

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), is betting big on nuclear power as it partners with Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Energy Northwest to meet its data centers' energy needs.

The agreements with Dominion and Energy Northwest, valued over US$500 million, are aimed at developing advanced small modular reactors (SMRs), a flexible and scalable form of nuclear technology, across various regions.

The move addresses increasing power demand driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as the company's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

In Virginia, AWS is partnering with Dominion to explore the development of an SMR near Dominion’s North Anna nuclear power station. The collaboration is expected to bring at least 300 megawatts of power to the Virginia area, where Dominion is projecting an 85 percent increase in power demand over the next decade and a half.

In Washington, AWS is forging ties with Energy Northwest to fund the development and construction of four SMRs. The projects will use technology developed by X-energy, a leader in SMR design and nuclear fuel production.

Once operational, these reactors are expected to generate approximately 320 megawatts in the initial phase, with the potential to expand to 960 megawatts — enough to power over 770,000 homes.

Amazon will have the option to purchase power from these SMRs to support its operations in the Pacific Northwest.

AWS’ two investments form only part of its broader strategy to transition to sustainable energy sources.

In addition to its projects in Virginia and Washington, AWS has entered into an agreement with Talen Energy to purchase nuclear power from the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Pennsylvania.

“One of the fastest ways to address climate change is by transitioning our society to carbon-free energy sources, and nuclear energy is both carbon-free and able to scale — which is why it’s an important area of investment for Amazon,” AWS CEO Matthew Garman said in a Wednesday (October 16) press release. “Our agreements will encourage the construction of new nuclear technologies that will generate energy for decades to come.”

The development of SMRs is also expected to provide an economic boost to the regions involved.

Both the Washington and Pennsylvania SMRs are expected to generate a combined 1,000 temporary jobs during the building phase and another 1,000 permanent jobs once operations commence.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

