Homeland Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 17, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. (TSXV: SHL,OTC:SRCGF; OTCQB: SRCGF) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its previously submitted Plan of Operation (OpPlan) for a sonic drill program at the Red Flat Nickel Project ("Red Flat") has been accepted by the United States Forest Service (USFS). The OpPlan will now proceed to the NEPA (environmental) evaluation and cultural review, both of which are well underway (including completion of field work). The revised OpPlan for the Cleopatra Nickel Project ("Cleopatra") is expected to be submitted next week for acceptance by the USFS.
Homeland also announces that it has completed a recompilation of previous data at both Red Flat and Cleopatra to the satisfaction of its Qualified Person who will produce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate without the need to conduct additional field work or to reproduce a portion of the original auger hole drilling. These reports will substantially accelerate the Company's plans for an Initial Assessment Report at Cleopatra in SK-1300 format in compliance with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) disclosure requirements and a Preliminary Economic Assessment at Red Flat to NI 43-101 format, suitable for filing within the Canadian regulatory system.
Commenting on these recent events, President and CEO Steve Balch said "the acceptance of our Plan of Operation by the Forest Service brings us much closer to our sonic drill program and we are hopeful we can complete this program in October subject to crew availability. We can issue new Mineral Resource Estimates for both Cleopatra and Red Flat as we were able to locate all the historical data and have integrated it into a searchable database. While we don't expect much difference to the original work, the SK-1300 format report for Cleopatra will help Patriot Nickel in their upcoming listing on a US exchange. Once the reports are available, both Homeland and Patriot will proceed with preliminary economic assessments of Red Flat and Cleopatra. We expect one or both reports to be completed during Q4 2026, roughly a year ahead of schedule. This is why we renegotiated the NSR and milestone payments with RAB Capital. We were able to issue an equivalent value of our common stock in place of the milestone cash payments and acquired all NSR rights in the process."
Financing Update
Homeland also announces that further to its news releases dated August 26, 2026, and September 14, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.38 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$3,040,000 (the "Financing").
Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one (0.5) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Financing.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing to fund property payment obligations and exploration activities at the Company's mineral exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.
The closing of the Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the date of issuance. No finder's fees, commissions or other compensation were paid or are payable in connection with the Financing.
Certain directors and officers (the "Insiders") acquired an aggregate of 465,098 Units under the Financing. The participation of Insiders in the Financing constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements applicable to related party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the participating Insiders nor the consideration paid by the Insiders exceeds 25 percent of the Corporation's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Corporation did not file a material change report related to the Insiders' subscriptions more than 21 days before the closing of the Financing as required by MI 61-101 as the subscriptions by the Insiders was uncertain at that time and Corporation wished to close the Financing on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
Marketing Update
Homeland has engaged the services of AI Power Marketing Ltd. ("AIPM"), a company affiliated with ML Global Group (owner and publisher of MidasLetter.ca), for media services. Pursuant to an advertising and media production agreement dated August 26, 2026, AIPM received a one-time fee of C$20,000, plus applicable taxes. The agreement is for the creation of a video interview with Randy Turner, President & CEO of Independence Gold Corp., which will be distributed on YouTube.com/MidasLetter, Substack at midasletter.substack.com, various Midas Letter social accounts and Google Adwords.
There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and no stock options or other forms of equity compensation have been granted in connection with the engagement. AIPM is an arm's length party to the Company. AIPM and its employees and affiliates may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future in the ordinary course of business.
AIPM's advertising business activities are intended to provide information to market participants who are seeking information on Canadian publicly traded companies in the natural resource sector. Inquiries should be directed to midasletter@midasletter.ca.
About Homeland Nickel Inc.
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States, including two with historical resources. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.93% nickel making it the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL" and on the OTCQB as SRCGF with DTC Eleigibility. More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca
Qualified Person
Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
Cautionary Statement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Financing, including the maximum size thereof, the expected timing to complete the Financing, the ability to complete the Financing on the terms provided herein or at all, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Financing, the receipt of all necessary approvals for the Financing and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, changes in regulatory requirements, political and social risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, uncertainties or challenges related to mineral title in the Company's projects, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity and in particular nickel prices, delays in the development of projects, the continued availability of capital, accidents and labour disputes, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry, an inability to raise additional funding, the manner the Company uses its cash or the proceeds of an offering of the Company's securities and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Reference is made to the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.
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