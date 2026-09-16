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Emperor Metals is a gold exploration company focused on its flagship Duquesne West project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec, Canada. Duquesne West is currently a 50/50 joint venture with a subsidiary of GlobeX Mining (TSX:GMX), with Emperor having the option of acquiring 100 percent.
An August 2025 technical report estimated it holds a total inferred resource of 1.46 million ounces of gold from 26.9 million metric tons of ore grading 1.69 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold. The company is advancing the project using machine learning software to reanalyze historical data and new drill data from its own exploration.
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