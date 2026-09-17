Nevada's Oxide Gold Districts Are Being Redrilled for a Second Metal

American News Group News Commentary - Nevada has been drilled for gold for fifty years, and the assay suites used for most of that period were built to find gold. Antimony, when it was present, was frequently not assayed for at all, or was recorded and then ignored because it had no value worth chasing. That calculation has changed. Antimony is now a designated critical mineral in the United States, Chinese export controls have tightened supply outside China, and a metal that was once a nuisance in a gold concentrate is a second revenue line with federal policy behind it. The consequence is a wave of re-examination across established districts, and the companies doing it are mostly drilling ground that already has a resource on it. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Nevgold Corp. (TSXV: NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50), i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE American: IAUX), Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE American: ITRG), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX), and GoldMining Inc. (NYSE American: GLDG).
The mechanics of why this matters sit in the word oxide. Oxide mineralization sits near surface, where primary sulphides have been weathered, and it is generally amenable to simpler and cheaper processing than the refractory sulphide ore beneath it. For a developer, oxide ounces are the ounces most likely to support a low-capital starter operation, which is why an expansion of oxide material inside or just outside a defined pit-shell tends to matter more to a project's economics than an equivalent tonnage at depth.
The second mechanic is the pit-shell itself. A mineral resource estimate is constrained by a conceptual pit, and material outside that shell does not count toward the resource no matter how good the grade. So there are two distinct ways a drill programme adds value after a maiden estimate. It can convert blocks the model currently treats as waste into mineralized blocks inside the shell, which raises the resource without moving the pit. Or it can find mineralization beyond the shell, which forces the shell itself to be redrawn. The first improves the grade profile of a defined asset; the second changes the size of the asset.
That distinction is usually buried in technical language, and it is the reason drill results announced in the months after a maiden resource deserve closer reading than the headline intercept suggests.
NevGold Intercepts 1.06 g/t Oxide Gold Over 42.7 Meters Outside of 2026 MRE Pit-Shell, With Mineralization Also Expanded Inside
- Expansion outside the 2026 pit-shell: LB26-007 Lower returned 1.06 g/t oxide gold over 42.7 meters, including 1.89 g/t oxide gold over 18.3 meters, and terminated in 0.52 g/t oxide gold.
- Expansion inside the 2026 pit-shell: LB26-004 returned 5.00 g/t oxide gold over 3.0 meters within 1.23 g/t oxide gold over 27.4 meters, converting previously unmineralized blocks within the pit-shell.
- Antimony in the same system: LB26-007 Upper returned 0.20% antimony over 16.8 meters, with the Company reporting gold and antimony deposited in the same general area during two separate mineralizing events.
- Forty holes completed with 33 holes carrying assays still pending after this release, from a 2026 programme of approximately 20,000 meters focused on the Bullet Zone and Armory Fault and on resource conversion.
- Fully funded for the next 12 to 18 months with more than $45 million in treasury, while advancing a Preliminary Economic Assessment and engineering studies at Limo Butte.
Nevgold Corp. (TSXV: NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50) announced additional oxide-gold assays from the 2026 drill program at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, reporting that results expanded oxide gold mineralization both inside and outside the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate pit-shell released on July 15, 2026. The stated focus of the 20,000 meter programme is resource expansion and conversion of that estimate.
The two headline holes do the two different jobs described above. LB26-007 Lower, outside the pit-shell, returned 1.06 g/t oxide gold over 42.7 meters including 1.89 g/t over 18.3 meters, and the Company notes it terminated in 0.52 g/t oxide gold, meaning the hole ended in mineralization rather than passing through it. LB26-004, inside the pit-shell, returned 5.00 g/t oxide gold over 3.0 meters within a broader 1.23 g/t interval over 27.4 meters, and converted blocks the existing model had treated as unmineralized. Reported lengths are downhole thicknesses; the Company states true width varies with hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.
"It is extremely encouraging to have thick intercepts of high-grade oxide gold grades over 1.00 g/t Au that have expanded mineralization inside and outside of the 2026 MRE pitshell. The initial 2026 drillholes at the Bullet Zone have delivered on expanding both oxide gold and antimony mineralization, and the grades intercepted have been higher than the average MRE grade profile," commented Brandon Bonifacio, President and Chief Executive Officer of NevGold.
Bonifacio also set out the Company's geological interpretation, which is the part of this release with the longest-dated implications. NevGold's view is that gold and antimony were deposited in the same general area during two separate mineralizing events, which is why certain parts of the deposit are higher-grade oxide gold and others are higher-grade oxide antimony. In his words, that "creates future operational and development flexibility as Limo is advanced." A deposit with spatially distinct gold-rich and antimony-rich domains can in principle be sequenced to favour whichever metal the market is paying for. That is an interpretation rather than a demonstrated outcome, and it has not been tested by any economic study.
On capacity to keep going, the Company reports two drill rigs turning, approximately 9,000 meters completed to date, 40 holes finished with 33 carrying assays still pending, and more than $45 million in treasury with stated funding for the next 12 to 18 months. A Preliminary Economic Assessment and engineering studies are described as in process. Alongside Limousine Butte, NevGold holds a 100% interest in the Cedar Wash gold project in Nevada and the Nutmeg Mountain gold and Zeus copper projects in Idaho.
Two cautions belong beside all of this. Assays are pending on 33 of 40 completed holes, so the results announced represent a minority of the programme and the balance may or may not read the same way. And no updated Mineral Resource Estimate has been issued on the back of these holes. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability, and an expansion of mineralization reported in drill results is not the same thing as an expansion of a resource, which requires a new estimate prepared by a Qualified Person.
Read this and more news from around the sector at: https://AmericanNewsGroup.com
Other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE American: IAUX) describes itself as one of the largest mineral resource holders in Nevada, with a pipeline of three high-grade underground and two open pit projects across the state's most prolific gold-producing trends, including Lone Tree, Ruby Hill, Granite Creek and McCoy-Cove. Its strategy is built around refurbishing the Lone Tree autoclave and carbon-in-leach facility and running a hub-and-spoke model in which regional deposits feed one central processing plant.
That model is the clearest expression of why Nevada ground is valued the way it is. Existing processing capacity turns a scattered set of deposits into a single business, and it changes what a satellite discovery is worth, because the capital question becomes haulage rather than a new mill. i-80 is a producing and development-stage company of materially greater scale than a single-project explorer, and is referenced as sector context rather than as a comparable.
Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE American: ITRG) is the closest geographic analogue in this group, operating the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada while advancing two development-stage heap leach projects, the DeLamar gold-silver project in southwest Idaho and the Nevada North project. In April 2026 it launched what it described as the largest drill program in its history, a 50,000 meter expanded programme targeting resource growth, mine life extension and advanced engineering across all three assets, and it has since received final approval of the Exploration Plan of Operations for the Wildcat deposit, advancing Nevada North toward a Pre-Feasibility Study.
The parallel worth drawing is the Nevada-plus-Idaho footprint and the oxide heap leach orientation, which is the same combination NevGold holds across Limousine Butte, Cedar Wash, Nutmeg Mountain and Zeus. Integra is further along, with production revenue and a permitting pathway in motion, and its results are not indicative of any earlier-stage company's prospects.
McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is running the conversion playbook at the Gold Bar Mine Complex in the Eureka Mining District of Nevada, where it is advancing the Windfall, Lookout Mountain and Unity Ridge deposits toward production decisions. Its best drill hole at Gold Bar to date returned 5.55 g/t gold over 44.2 meters at Windfall, including 48.38 g/t gold over 4.6 meters of oxide mineralization, and the Company has stated an objective of extending Gold Bar mine life through satellite deposits using existing infrastructure.
McEwen has been consolidating the district around that plan, closing the acquisition of Golden Lake Exploration in April 2026 to bring the adjacent Jewel Ridge projects into the Gold Bar complex, and entering a 50/50 joint venture with Iconic Minerals on the New Pass property in Churchill County. The Company has said much of the mineralization in these areas is oxide and that it will look to use existing Gold Bar infrastructure where possible. It is a diversified precious and base metals company with a large separate copper interest, and is not a comparable.
GoldMining Inc. (NYSE American: GLDG) is included for the antimony question specifically rather than for jurisdiction. In February 2026 the Company updated the mineral resource estimate at its Crucero gold project in Peru to include antimony, which had previously sat outside the reported resource.
That is the same re-examination described at the top of this article, carried out on a different continent. A metal that was present in the rock, historically unpriced and therefore uncounted, is being brought inside the resource because the market for it changed. It is worth noting that this comp's most relevant disclosure is older than the others in this group. GoldMining holds a portfolio of projects across the Americas at a range of stages and is referenced solely as sector context.
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Article Sources:
- Nevgold Corp., "NevGold Intercepts 1.06 g/t Oxide Au Over 42.7 Meters Outside of 2026 MRE Pit-shell; Mineralization Also Expanded Inside Pit-shell With 5.00 g/t Oxide Au Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.23 g/t Oxide Au Over 27.4 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada," September 17, 2026 (drill results, drillhole tables, Brandon Bonifacio commentary, treasury position, QA/QC, Qualified Person).
- i-80 Gold Corp., second quarter 2026 results as furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and corporate disclosures.
- Integra Resources Corp., "Integra Launches Largest Drill Program in Its History," April 9, 2026, and subsequent corporate disclosures regarding the Wildcat deposit and the Nevada North project.
- McEwen Inc., "McEwen Drilling Returns Significant Intersection at Gold Bar Mine Complex in Nevada," January 27, 2026, and corporate disclosures regarding Golden Lake and the New Pass joint venture.
- GoldMining Inc., "GoldMining Updates Mineral Resource Estimate with Inclusion of Antimony at its Crucero Gold Project, Peru," February 17, 2026.
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This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MEL"), which wholly owns and operates American News Group. MEL has been paid a fee for Nevgold Corp. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by Nevgold Corp. and CDMG. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. MEL and its owner/operators do not own any shares of Nevgold Corp., but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of Nevgold Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Nevgold Corp. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This document is governed by the laws of Ireland. Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Results: Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration is highly speculative and that most exploration projects do not result in a mine. Drill intercepts reported in this article are downhole thicknesses; the Company states that true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness. Individual drill intercepts are selective results from a programme in progress and are not necessarily representative of mineralization across the Limousine Butte Project. As disclosed by the Company, 33 of the 40 completed drillholes carry assays that remain pending, and there is no assurance that pending results will be consistent with those reported. An expansion of mineralization described in drill results is not an expansion of a mineral resource; no updated Mineral Resource Estimate has been prepared or issued on the basis of the drill results described in this article, and any such estimate would require preparation by a Qualified Person. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. No mineral reserves have been estimated at Limousine Butte and no preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed; the Preliminary Economic Assessment and engineering studies referenced are described by the Company as in process, and any decision to commence production that is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves would involve increased uncertainty and multiple technical and economic risks of failure. Gold-equivalent figures reported by the Company are based on assumed metal prices of US$3,000 per ounce of gold and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony and assumed recoveries of 80% for gold and 75% for antimony; equivalency figures are illustrative, depend entirely on those assumptions, and are not a grade of any single metal. The Company's geological interpretation that gold and antimony were deposited during two separate mineralizing events, and its statement that this creates future operational and development flexibility, are interpretations and expectations of the Company that have not been demonstrated by any economic study and may not prove correct. Statements regarding continued drilling, metallurgical testwork, the advancement of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and engineering studies, resource conversion and expansion, and the Company's funding runway are forward-looking and may not occur as described. Nevgold Corp. QA/QC protocols include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes, with a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental ICP-OES analysis completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs of Reno. Technical information in the Company's news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. French is an officer of the Company and is therefore NOT independent of Nevgold Corp. Please refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for the assumptions and risk factors associated with its disclosure. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the Company's releases. Cautionary Note Regarding Market and Policy Data: References to the designation of antimony as a critical mineral in the United States and to export controls affecting supply describe matters of public policy that may be amended, delayed, extended or repealed, and no assurance is given that any company will benefit from them. Gold and antimony prices are volatile and past performance does not guarantee future results. References to i-80 Gold Corp., Integra Resources Corp., McEwen Inc. and GoldMining Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. None of them is a peer, competitor, or financial comparable of Nevgold Corp. They are at materially different stages of development and scale, operate different assets in different jurisdictions and, in several cases, different commodities, and their production, resources, reserves, drill results, studies, acquisitions, joint ventures and share performance are not indicative of Nevgold Corp.'s prospects. Nevgold Corp. is a pre-revenue exploration and development company. Drill results and mineral resource estimates reported by those companies relate to their own properties and are not indicative of mineralization at the Limousine Butte Project or at any other NevGold property. No partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement is implied, and none of the companies named has any involvement in Nevgold Corp., this article, or its distribution. Financial, operating and technical figures attributed to those companies are as disclosed by them in their own releases and filings and have not been independently verified by the publisher. Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. 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