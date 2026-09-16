Solstice Gold is an exploration company focused on its flagship Strathy gold project in Ontario, Canada, which it acquired in June 2024. The project is located in the Temagami Greenstone Belt. Historical documents report six gold showings in the central portion of the project area.

In August 2026, Solstice announced a definitive agreement to acquire the two patented claims that host the Leckie Gold Zone, consolidating Strathy and the Leckie prospect. The LGZ patented claims host a five-level underground development shaft that extends 160 meters deep, as well as more than 23,000 meters of historic drill results.