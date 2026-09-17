NevGold Intercepts 1.06 g/t Oxide Au Over 42.7 Meters Outside of 2026 MRE Pit-shell; Mineralization Also Expanded Inside Pit-Shell With 5.00 g/t Oxide Au Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.23 g/t Oxide Au Over 27.4 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada