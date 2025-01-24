- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Vale Launches Strategic Review of Thompson Nickel Operations Amid Market Challenges
The move from Vale Base Metals comes after a tough year for nickel, whose price declined on the back of oversupply.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) announced on Thursday (January 23) that its subsidiary, Vale Base Metals, has initiated a strategic review that will involve evaluating its mining and exploration assets in Thompson, Manitoba.
The company will look at a range of options for the properties, including a potential sale.
The Thompson Nickel Belt has been producing nickel since 1956. Spanning 135 kilometers, the belt includes two operational underground mines, an adjacent mill and significant exploration opportunities.
During the 12 month period ended in Q3 2024, the Thompson assets put out 10,500 metric tons of finished nickel.
The strategic review is intended to optimize Vale Base Metals' asset portfolio and strengthen the competitiveness of its nickel operations. The company expects the review to conclude in the second half of 2025.
Nickel market struggling with oversupply
Nickel prices entered 2025 in the US$15,000 to US$15,200 per metric ton range.
The metal struggled to gain momentum last year, with increased output from Indonesia and limited growth in demand from key sectors such as stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.
Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING, noted that the market surplus is unlikely to ease in the near term.
“We believe nickel’s underperformance is likely to continue — at least in the near term — amid weakening demand and a sustained market surplus,” she said in comments emailed to the Investing News Network.
China’s recent steps to support its economy, which include a US$1.4 trillion investment plan over the next five years, may influence nickel demand indirectly. However, analysts caution that measures introduced in 2024 had limited effects on China’s housing and manufacturing sectors, which are key drivers of stainless steel consumption.
Indonesia, the world’s top nickel producer, continues to play a central role in the market surplus. Its expanding nickel output, supported by significant Chinese investment, has solidified its dominance in the industry.
However, there are indications that Indonesia may consider curtailing production to stabilize prices. Reports suggest that the Indonesian government is evaluating deeper cuts to nickel-mining quotas.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Latest News
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.