



Investor Insight Homeland Nickel combines a consolidated portfolio of nine at-surface nickel laterite projects in Southern Oregon with a strategic portfolio of mining equities, offering investors leveraged exposure to domestic US nickel development alongside balance-sheet flexibility and reduced dilution risk.

Overview Homeland Nickel (TSXV:SHL,OTC:SRCGF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on critical metals, with a primary emphasis on nickel laterite projects in Southern Oregon, USA. Nickel has been designated a critical mineral by the US government, and Homeland Nickel is advancing assets in what it considers the only region in the United States with the geological scale and characteristics required to support a meaningful domestic nickel supply.

The company has assembled a portfolio of nine nickel laterite projects that were originally identified during exploration campaigns conducted from the 1950s through the 1970s. These deposits occur as at-surface laterite lenses formed by the weathering of ultramafic rocks, enabling the use of surface sampling and auger drilling to rapidly define mineral resources. This geological setting allows Homeland Nickel to advance multiple projects efficiently while managing exploration costs. In parallel with asset consolidation and exploration, Homeland Nickel maintains a portfolio of mining equities in publicly traded companies. Management views this portfolio as a strategic asset that provides additional financial flexibility and potential non-dilutive funding options, supporting a disciplined capital allocation strategy as the company advances its nickel projects through resource definition and technical studies.

Company Highlights Controls nine nickel laterite projects in Southern Oregon — Cleopatra, Red Flat, Eight Dollar Mountain, Woodcock Mountain, Josephine Creek, Iron Mountain, Peavine Mountain, Rough & Ready and Free & Easy — representing the most comprehensive consolidation of historically identified US nickel laterite occurrences

Historic resources at Cleopatra (39.5 Mt @ 0.93 percent nickel) and Red Flat (18.8 Mt @ 0.84 percent nickel) provide an advanced starting point with significant expansion potential

provide an advanced starting point with significant expansion potential At-surface nickel laterite mineralization supports rapid, low-cost exploration and resource definition compared to underground nickel sulfide projects

Strategic partnerships with Patriot Nickel (property option) and Brazilian Nickel (ore processing) support advancement toward development while limiting shareholder dilution

Maintains a portfolio of publicly traded mining equities, providing financial flexibility and optionality to support exploration and development programs

Key Projects Cleopatra Project The Cleopatra project is Homeland Nickel’s flagship asset and hosts a historical mineral resource of 39.5 Mt grading 0.93 percent nickel. Mineralization occurs at surface and has historically only been explored to shallow depths (about 12 feet), leaving the deposit open at depth and along strike.

Location map of the Cleopatra Nickel property Cleopatra is one of two projects optioned to Patriot Nickel under a staged earn-in agreement that includes cash payments, exploration expenditures and advancement to pre-feasibility. Homeland Nickel remains the operator during the exploration phase, retains a 20 percent interest in the Cleopatra project and receives a 20 percent equity interest in Patriot. Red Flat Project The Red Flat project is located approximately 12 kilometres inland from Gold Beach, Oregon, and hosts a historical resource of 18.8 Mt grading 0.84 percent nickel. Historical trenching and drilling indicate thick laterite horizons with consistent nickel grades.

Red Flat is accessible via gravel road. The project has received a Surface Use Determination from the US Forest Service approving a proposed sonic drilling program, subject to a National Environmental Policy Act review. Homeland Nickel plans to update the historical resource and evaluate potential expansion through additional drilling and sampling. Eight Dollar Mountain Project The Eight Dollar Mountain project lies within the same ultramafic geological belt as Cleopatra and Red Flat. Surface sampling has returned nickel values of up to 2.2 percent nickel, highlighting the project’s high-grade potential. The property consists of 115 mining claims covering an area of 2,376 acres. Eight Dollar Mountain is included in the option agreement with Patriot Nickel, with work planned to support an initial mineral resource estimate. Woodcock Mountain Project The Woodcock Mountain project covers more than 900 acres and has been identified by the United States Geological Survey as hosting significant nickel laterite mineralization. Historical work has reported grades up to 1.5 percent nickel over 15 feet and values as high as 2.13 percent nickel along a three-kilometre trend. The project is located outside withdrawn land areas, and Homeland Nickel plans to advance surface sampling and auger drilling to define an initial mineral resource. Josephine Creek Project The Josephine Creek project, adjacent to Woodcock Mountain, was staked based on historic nickel laterite exposures. Sampling completed in 2025 returned an average grade of 0.73 percent nickel, with 10 of 82 samples grading 1 percent nickel or higher. The property consists of 174 lode mining claims covering an area of 1,455 acres. Josephine Creek was sampled by the company in 2025 with 74 samples over 22 individual mining claims returning an average of 0.75 percent nickel with 10 samples grading over 1 percent nickel. The property benefits from proximity to infrastructure and further work is planned in 2026 to support an initial resource estimate. Rough and Ready The most recently acquired property, Rough and Ready, has seen extensive surface sampling, auger hole drilling and pit excavations to expose good grade nickel laterite over a wide area. Homeland Nickel will review the extensive data acquired with this project and will sample all claims for nickel during a summer 2026 exploration program. Iron Mountain, Peavine Mountain and Free & Easy Projects Homeland Nickel has also staked nickel laterite claims at Iron Mountain, Peavine Mountain and Free & Easy, expanding its portfolio to a total of eight projects. These earlier-stage assets provide additional pipeline depth and optionality as the company advances its more mature projects. Mining Equities Portfolio In addition to its wholly owned exploration assets, Homeland Nickel holds a portfolio of publicly traded mining equities, including positions in Canada Nickel Company, Noble Mineral Exploration, Benton Resources, Vinland Lithium and Magna Terra Minerals. This portfolio provides financial flexibility and potential non-dilutive funding options, supporting the company’s exploration strategy while offering exposure to value creation beyond its own project pipeline.