Homeland Nickel Exploration Update On Oregon Nickel Properties

Homeland Nickel Exploration Update On Oregon Nickel Properties

(TheNewswire)

Homeland Nickel Inc.

Toronto, Ontario May 07, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce it is proceeding with an environmental review of its Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties during May and early June 2026. The purpose of the environmental review, conducted in cooperation with the US Forest Service (USFS), is to satisfy NEPA requirements prior to issuance of a Plan of Operation (Pop) to conduct sonic drilling and auger hole drilling.

A Pop was previously filed for two separate explorations programs each at Cleopatra and Red Flat for a total of four (4) Plans of Operation. A Pop has two components, the first being a Surface Use Determination and the second being a NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) evaluation. In the first exploration program, Homeland will drill a series of sonic holes to determine the average depth to bedrock or nickel laterite thickness to a maximum depth of fifty (50) feet. In the second exploration program, Homeland will redrill approximately 10% of the original exploration work that led to historical nickel resource estimates at both Cleopatra and Red Flat. This work will be required to update the resources to a NI 43-101 format prior to a feasibility study being conducted (planned for 2027). The Surface Use Determination has been approved for Cleopatra and is under review for Red Flat.

Commenting on the progress of the permits, President and CEO Steve Balch said, "we are making good progress with our permits, and are planning to be in the field this summer exploring at Cleopatra and Red Flat. The road into Red Flat has been significantly upgraded because of timber logging in the area. The road into Cleopatra is still an issue and we are considering using a smaller drilling platform to avoid having to implement a helicopter-supported operation."

 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

 

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Homeland Nickel

 

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.92% nickel making it the largest undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United states. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:

http://www.homelandnickel.com 

Cautionary Statement

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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