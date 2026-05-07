Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New Brunswick

Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New Brunswick

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New Brunswick

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Raptor Metals (ASX:RAP)

Raptor Metals

High-grade copper in a Tier-1 jurisdiction Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages German Mining Networks and renews engagement with Investing News Network

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages German Mining Networks and renews engagement with Investing News Network

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that it has engaged German Mining Networks GmbH ("GMN") and renewed its engagement with Dig Media Inc. doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for investor relations services. The Company has... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM,OTC:TNTMF) ("Transition" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement. A total of 5,381,250 Flow Through Units ("FT Units") were issued for gross proceeds of $618,844 (the "Offering"). The... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Announces Additional Results from Drilling at Burchell

Bold Ventures Announces Additional Results from Drilling at Burchell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results from holes BL-26-03 and BL-26-04a from the first phase of drilling at its Burchell Project earlier this winter. 4 holes totaling 669 meters were completed. Table 1 below provides drillhole... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Exploration Update On Oregon Nickel Properties

Homeland Nickel Exploration Update On Oregon Nickel Properties

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario May 07, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce it is proceeding with an environmental review of its Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties during May and early June 2026. The purpose of the... Keep Reading...
CoTec to Form an Early Stage Exploration Joint Venture with U.S. Company Copper Intelligence to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

CoTec to Form an Early Stage Exploration Joint Venture with U.S. Company Copper Intelligence to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today signed a term sheet with U.S. based Copper Intelligence Inc. ("Copper Intelligence") (AFDG) and third party investment... Keep Reading...
COPPER INTELLIGENCE TO FORM AN EARLY-STAGE EXPLORATION JOINT VENTURE WITH COTEC TO TARGET PROCESSING HISTORICAL COPPER TAILINGS OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

COPPER INTELLIGENCE TO FORM AN EARLY-STAGE EXPLORATION JOINT VENTURE WITH COTEC TO TARGET PROCESSING HISTORICAL COPPER TAILINGS OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTC: AFDG ), formerly African Discovery Group, is pleased to announce that it has signed a term sheet with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") and a third-party investment vehicle associated with the Company's CEO, Julian Treger,... Keep Reading...

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