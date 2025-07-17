Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

MHM:AU
Mount Hope Mining
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining


Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Loyalty Option Offer Results

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Loyalty Option Offer Results

Strategic acquisition expands Cobar Landholding

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Strategic acquisition expands Cobar Landholding

Mt Solitary Gold Exploration Target

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Gold Exploration Target

Loyalty Option Offer Prospectus

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Loyalty Option Offer Prospectus

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6 million .

 
 

  Finlay Minerals Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.) 

 

Both projects are situated in the highly prospective Toodoggone District of British Columbia , which continues to develop as an important copper-gold (Cu-Au) district with significant potential for further discoveries.

 

Initially, the 2025 budget was set at a minimum of $750,000 for the PIL property and $500,000 for the ATTY property. However, these amounts have now been revised to up to $2.6 million for the PIL project and up to $1.0 million for the ATTY project. Both programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport . According to these agreements, Freeport may earn an 80% interest in each property by investing a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments totaling $4.1 million over/up to six years.   2 Until the Finlay-Freeport Earn-In Agreements complete, Finlay owns 100% of both properties.

 

The PIL   Property lies in the heart of the Toodoggone region and features several porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) targets, along with associated epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) mineralization.  To date, 18 porphyry Cu ± Mo ± Au and porphyry-related low- and high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag occurrences have been outlined on the PIL Property. The PIL property is adjacent to Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's JOY Project, as well as TDG Gold Corp.'s Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. It is also situated 25 kilometres ("km") northwest of Centerra Gold's former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.

 

The ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region, an area known for significant porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) and epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) deposits. It is located between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the JOY Project, held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The KEM target on the ATTY Property resembles the Kemess North Trend, which is home to the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Exploration will focus on the Wrich target, located near the copper geochemical anomaly at the SWT target on the JOY Property. This anomaly extends over 2 km and continues onto the ATTY Property for an additional 1.2 km to the southeast.

 

  The 2025 programs at the PIL and ATTY are well underway with:  

 
  • Detailed property-wide, 100 metre line-spaced airborne magnetic surveys completed on both properties;

    •  
  • Detailed geological and alteration mapping and expanded rock and soil sampling on up to 8 target areas on the PIL underway, with the ATTY expected to start by the end of July;

    •  
  • 53 line-km of induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys planned on the PIL and 16 line-km on the ATTY, and

    •  
  • Finlay acting as the Operator on both properties.
    •  

Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay , states :  

 

  "We are very pleased with the substantial increase in approved funding for both the PIL and the ATTY. This additional funding will allow us to identify and prioritize as many targets as possible for drilling in 2026."  

 

  References:  

 
  1. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international metals company focused on copper, with major operations in the Americas and Indonesia and significant reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum.

    2.  
  2. Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "
    3.  

  Qualified Person:  

 

  Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

 

  About finlay minerals ltd.  

 

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five properties in northern British Columbia :

 

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com   .  

 

  On behalf of the Board of Directors,  

 

  Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

 

  Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

   Forward-Looking Information:    This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL & ATTY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.  

 

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd. 

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/17/c1585.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Juggernaut Closes $1,000,000 $0.64 Unit Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

 
        
  Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. 
                   
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 17, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its July 3, 2025, news release the Company is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando

Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Forte Minerals Secures C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment to Advance Alto Ruri Project

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States."

 

Forte Minerals Corp . (" Forte " or the " Company ") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement with a strategic investor (the " Investor "), who will acquire 6,326,066 common shares at a price of C$0.90 per share for gross proceeds of approximately C$5,693,459 (the " Strategic Placement "). Upon closing of the Strategic Placement, the Investor will own 9.99% of Forte's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis, establishing a meaningful long-term position in Forte's growth and exploration strategy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Noble Mineral highlights Mann Central Nickel Sulphide Initial Resource as announced by Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 
                
 

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce the initial mineral resource at Mann Central as announced by its joint venture partner Canada Nickel in the East Timmins Nickel Company, operating in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

×