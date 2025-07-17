Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

 
 

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6 million .

 
 

  Finlay Minerals Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.) 

 
 

Both projects are situated in the highly prospective Toodoggone District of British Columbia , which continues to develop as an important copper-gold (Cu-Au) district with significant potential for further discoveries.

 

Initially, the 2025 budget was set at a minimum of $750,000 for the PIL property and $500,000 for the ATTY property. However, these amounts have now been revised to up to $2.6 million for the PIL project and up to $1.0 million for the ATTY project. Both programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport . According to these agreements, Freeport may earn an 80% interest in each property by investing a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments totaling $4.1 million over/up to six years.   2 Until the Finlay-Freeport Earn-In Agreements complete, Finlay owns 100% of both properties.

 

The PIL   Property lies in the heart of the Toodoggone region and features several porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) targets, along with associated epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) mineralization.  To date, 18 porphyry Cu ± Mo ± Au and porphyry-related low- and high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag occurrences have been outlined on the PIL Property. The PIL property is adjacent to Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's JOY Project, as well as TDG Gold Corp.'s Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. It is also situated 25 kilometres ("km") northwest of Centerra Gold's former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.

 

The ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region, an area known for significant porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) and epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) deposits. It is located between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the JOY Project, held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The KEM target on the ATTY Property resembles the Kemess North Trend, which is home to the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Exploration will focus on the Wrich target, located near the copper geochemical anomaly at the SWT target on the JOY Property. This anomaly extends over 2 km and continues onto the ATTY Property for an additional 1.2 km to the southeast.

 

  The 2025 programs at the PIL and ATTY are well underway with:  

 
  • Detailed property-wide, 100 metre line-spaced airborne magnetic surveys completed on both properties;

    •  
  • Detailed geological and alteration mapping and expanded rock and soil sampling on up to 8 target areas on the PIL underway, with the ATTY expected to start by the end of July;

    •  
  • 53 line-km of induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys planned on the PIL and 16 line-km on the ATTY, and

    •  
  • Finlay acting as the Operator on both properties.
    •  

Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay , states :  

 

  "We are very pleased with the substantial increase in approved funding for both the PIL and the ATTY. This additional funding will allow us to identify and prioritize as many targets as possible for drilling in 2026."  

 

  References:  

 
  1. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international metals company focused on copper, with major operations in the Americas and Indonesia and significant reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum.

    2.  
  2. Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "
    3.  

  Qualified Person:  

 

  Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

 

  About finlay minerals ltd.  

 

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five properties in northern British Columbia :

 

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com   .  

 

  On behalf of the Board of Directors,  

 

  Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

 

  Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

   Forward-Looking Information:    This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL & ATTY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.  

 

Advancing strategic copper-gold-silver assets in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone District

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages Investing News Network

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages Investing News Network

 
 

   VANCOUVER, BC   ,   July 7, 2025   /CNW/ -  finlay minerals ltd.  (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") reports that it has engaged Dig Media Inc. doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for investor relations services.

 
 

  Finlay Minerals Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.) 

 

The Company has engaged INN to provide advertising, profile generation, press release syndication, and lead generation through their website. The contract was entered into on March 31, 2025 with a start date of May 30, 2025 for a 12-month period for total costs of $26,275.20 . There are no performance factors contained in the agreement in respect of INN's engagement, and INN will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation. INN's engagement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

 

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada , and is an arms-length organization to the Company. Neither INN nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

 

  About finlay minerals ltd.  

 

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five 100% owned properties in northern British Columbia : the PIL and ATTY properties in the Toodoggone (13,374 hectares ("ha")), the Silver Hope Cu-Ag Property (21,322 ha) and the SAY Cu-Ag & the JJB Cu Properties (41,655 ha) in the Bear Lake Corridor. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

 

The PIL and ATTY Properties are fully and sole funded by Freeport-McMoRan through 6-year Earn-In Agreements; the JJB, SAY and Silver Hope 2025 exploration programs are fully funded by Finlay.

 

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com  

 

  On behalf of the Board of Directors,  

 

  Robert F. Brown , P. Eng.
President, Executive Chairman of the Board & Director

 

  Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

   Forward-Looking Information:    This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, corporate plans. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.  

 

Finlay Minerals Ltd. reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Finlay Minerals Ltd. reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

 
 

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") reports that all matters set before the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on Friday, June 20, 2025 (the " Meeting ") were approved by the shareholders. An aggregate of 74,155,953 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") were voted representing 51.94% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the Record Date of May 16, 2025 .

 
 

  Finlay Minerals Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.) 

 

The six nominees for the Board of Directors were elected at the Meeting and they are: John A. Barakso , Robert F. Brown , Alvin W. Jackson , Ilona Barakso Lindsay , David A. Schwartz , and Kristina Walcott .

 

Additionally, the reappointment of De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the Company and the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan were approved by shareholders.

 

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors also re-appointed the following officers for a further year:

 
 
            
 

  Robert F. Brown  

 		 

  Executive Chairman of the Board  

 
 

  Ilona B. Lindsay  

 		 

  President & Chief Executive Officer  

 
 

  Gord Steblin  

 		 

  Chief Financial Officer  

 
 

  David Schwartz  

 		 

  Corporate Secretary  

 
 

  Wade Barnes  

 		 

  Vice President, Exploration  

 
 

  Susan Flasha  

 		 

  Vice President, Corporate Development.  

 
 
 

  About finlay minerals ltd.  

 

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five 100% owned properties in northern British Columbia : the PIL and ATTY properties in the Toodoggone (13,374 hectares ("ha")), the Silver Hope Cu-Ag Property (21,322 ha) and the SAY Cu-Ag & the JJB Cu Properties (41,655 ha) in the Bear Lake Corridor. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

 

The PIL and ATTY Properties are fully and sole funded by Freeport-McMoRan through 6-year Earn-In Agreements; the JJB, SAY and Silver Hope 2025 exploration programs are fully funded by Finlay.

 

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com  

 

  On behalf of the Board of Directors,  

 

  Robert F. Brown , P. Eng.
President, Executive Chairman of the Board & Director

 

  Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

   Forward-Looking Information:    This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, corporate plans. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.  

 

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

 
 

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia .  These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"). Under these agreements, Freeport can earn up to an 80% interest in each property by investing $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $4.1 million over a period of six years. ( Reference #1 ).

 

The exploration programs at PIL and ATTY are designed to best outline and prioritize as many targets as possible for drill testing in 2026. The 2025 programs at both PIL and ATTY will consist of the following activities with Finlay acting as Operator:

 

 

Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Units

Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Units

 
 

   /NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/   

 

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on May 26, 2025 and June 4, 2025 consisting in the issuance of: (i) 11,206,088 common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") at a price of $0.11 per FT Share, and (ii) 4,400,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,672,670 .

 

 

Finlay Minerals Announces Increase in Size of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Units

Finlay Minerals Announces Increase in Size of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Units

 
 

   /NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/   

 

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor interest it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on May 26, 2025 to raise up to $1,700,000 . The Private Placement will consist of the issuance of any combination of: (i) common shares of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") at a price of $0.11 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,700,000 . The Private Placement is subject to a minimum offering amount of $500,000 to be raised through any combination of FT Shares and NFT Units.

 

 

