Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2022
Looking for the top Canadian lithium stocks? These TSX- and TSXV-listed stocks have seen the biggest year-to-date gains in 2022.
Click here to read the previous top Canadian lithium stocks article.
Lithium put on a strong performance in 2021, and experts have high expectations for prices this year. This is partially due to strong electric vehicle (EV) demand, which is driving consumption of the battery metal.
While Canada is not a top lithium-producing country, many companies on the TSX and TSXV are explorers and miners of the metal, both at home and globally. With lithium’s strong recent performance, many of these companies have seen year-to-date increases in their share prices.
For investors interested in the lithium space, the Investing News Network has created an overview of the top Canadian lithium stocks on the TSX and the top Canadian lithium stocks on the TSXV with year-to-date gains.
Although companies listed on the TSX are up year-to-date as well, the top five gainers at the time this list was generated were all on the TSXV. This list was created on March 1, 2022, using TradingView‘s stock screener, and all data was current at that time. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million are included.
1. Ultra Lithium (TSXV:ULT)
Year-to-date gain: 52.38 percent; current share price: C$0.32
Ultra Lithium (formerly Ultra Resources) is a lithium and gold company with projects and properties in Argentina, Canada and the US. The company is currently primarily focused on its projects that are in Argentina and Ontario, Canada. Its two lithium properties in Argentina, Laguna Verde I and II, are lithium brines, while its Ontario lithium projects, Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake, are pegmatite deposits.
On February 9, the company announced the commencement of exploration drilling at its 100 percent owned Laguna Verde project — scheduled to be completed in Q2 — and the signing of an exclusive strategic cooperation agreement with Zangge Mining. The partner company will aid in the exploration and development of the property with the goal of bringing it to production rapidly.
2. Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL)
Year-to-date gain: 37.44 percent; current share price: C$0.72
Frontier Lithium’s goal is to become a manufacturer of battery-quality lithium salts for the EV and lithium-ion battery markets. According to the company, its PAK lithium project “contains one of North America’s highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene.” The project, which is being actively developed by Frontier, is located in Ontario’s Electric Avenue.
Frontier’s news in 2022 has focused on exploration at PAK’s Spark deposit, where on March 1 it announced an updated indicated resource of 14 million tonnes averaging 1.4 percent lithium oxide and an inferred resource of 18 million tonnes averaging 1.37 percent lithium oxide.
3. Lithium Energi Exploration (TSXV:LEXI)
Year-on-year gain: 27.27 percent; current share price: C$0.21
Lithium Energi Exploration is an acquisition, exploration and development company working in South America’s Lithium Triangle, with over 72,000 hectares of lithium brine concessions in Argentina’s section of the triangle.
In January, the company announced that exploration and development with its joint venture partner Global Oil Management Group is accelerating. The name of the new joint venture is Triangle Lithium Argentina.
4. Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML)
Year-to-date gain: 9.46 percent; current share price: C$14.23
In Minas Gerais, Brazil, Sigma Lithium has its Grota do Cirilo hard-rock lithium project, which has been in production at a pilot scale since 2018. Sigma expects Phase I production of 220,000 tonnes annually.
The company’s goal is to become “one of the world’s largest, lowest-cost producers of high-purity, environmentally sustainable lithium products.” Sigma is constructing its greentech dense media separation production plant, which will make its operations vertically integrated. The company was recently recognized by the Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) as part of its “Top 50 Stocks for 10 Scarcity Themes.”
5. Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH)
Year-to-date gain: 8 percent; current share price: C$0.81
Lithium Chile owns vast amounts of land in Chile and Argentina. The majority — 68,800 hectares in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina — are lithium properties, but the company also has five gold, silver and copper properties. The company is currently focused on its Salar de Arizaro and Salar de Laguna Blanca lithium projects.
Lithium Chile’s share price reached a year-to-date high of C$1.13 on February 4. On February 8, Lithium Chile announced an initial lithium resource for its Salar de Arizaro project, including indicated and inferred resources of 1.42 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent with grades of up to 555 milligrams per liter.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV - Investing News ›
- An Overview for Investors INN - Investing News ›
- How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market | INN ›
- Lithium Outlook 2022: Demand to Outpace Supply, Price Upside to Remain | INN ›
- Top 3 US Lithium Stocks (Updated February 2022) | INN ›