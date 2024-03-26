Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Lithium Investing

Frontier Lithium: Lithium's Long-term Outlook Strong as EV "Evolution" Continues

"(Lithium's) long-term fundamentals are very strong," said Frontier Lithium's Trevor Walker. In his view, the move toward electric vehicles has always been an evolution, not a revolution.

Frontier Lithium: Lithium's Long-term Outlook Strong as EV "Evolution" Continues

Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN), Trevor Walker, president and CEO of Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL,OTCQX:LITOF) shared details on the company's recent deal with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058).

With a definitive agreement to establish a joint venture partnership in hand, Frontier will be working on progressing Phase 1 and Phase 2 definitive feasibility studies for its PAK lithium project in Northern Ontario.

Phase 1 will focus on a mine and mill, while Phase 2 will look at a downstream refinery.

"We see strong potential for 100 million tonnes through two open pits outcropped right at surface," Walker explained on the sidelines of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

"The grade is 1.5 percent roughly — it's North America's highest-grade lithium asset, and the highest-quality spodumene. These are key — this is a key anchor resource in the Great Lakes region of North America," he added.

Sharing details on the Mitsubishi agreement, Walker noted that Frontier will have a 92.5 percent interest in the joint venture, while Mitsubishi will acquire a 7.5 percent stake through a C$25 million investment. Once a definitive feasibility study is complete, Mitsubishi will be able to increase its ownership to 25 percent by buying additional shares.

He also shared his long-term outlook for the lithium market, saying he expects demand for lithium carbonate equivalent to increase by three to four times by the mid-2030s. "(Lithium's) long-term fundamentals are very strong," he said. "The movement of internal combustion to electric vehicles is — I've always referenced it as an evolution, not a revolution."

Watch the interview above for more from Walker on the lithium market and Frontier's next steps with Mitsubishi. You can also click here for INN's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
lithium stockslithium outlooktsxv stockslithium explorationlithium investingLithium Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21975.79+63.27
TSXV554.82+6.35
DOW39473.28+190.95
S&P 5005216.06+12.48
NASD16308.16-7.54
ASX7780.20-31.70

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2190.59+11.15
Silver24.51+0.07
Copper3.99-0.02
Oil81.34-0.28
Heating Oil2.61-0.01
Natural Gas1.72-0.07
×
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.