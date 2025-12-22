Top 5 Australian Mining News Stories of 2025
Australia’s mining sector faced global trade pressures in 2025, while pushing ahead with investment, funding and market expansion. Here's a look at our top Australian mining company news stories of the year.
From boardroom decisions to billion-dollar buildouts, 2025 was a defining year for Australian mining companies as they navigated changes in the global landscape.
Escalating trade tensions, shifting US tariff policies and heightened geopolitical risk reshaped export strategies and investor sentiment, alongside demand for critical minerals.
Against this backdrop, Australian miners pushed ahead with new project approvals, secured government grants and funding support, announced major capital spending programs and made strategic moves in public markets.
Below is a look back at the Investing News Network’s most-read Australian mining company news stories of 2025.
1. China Orders Ban of BHP Iron Ore Imports
Publish date: October 6, 2025
Trade tensions between the US and China impacted many parts of the resource sector in 2025.
In October, Chinese iron ore buyer China Mineral Resources Group reportedly ordered major steelmakers and traders to pause all purchases of new BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) cargoes due to price disputes.
Australia is China’s top iron ore provider, and BHP is among Australia’s major iron ore exporters, alongside Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF).
Bloomberg quoted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as saying the ban was “disappointing,” underlining that smooth Australian ore exports to China make a vital contribution to the economies of both countries.
“We want to make sure that markets operate properly — we have seen those issues in the past,” he said. “These measures are always disappointing but let’s hope, certainly, they are short term. Sometimes when people are negotiating over price, sometimes these things will occur. But I want to see this resolved quickly.”
BHP did not issue a statement regarding the issue.
2. BHP Reveals Cohort for Xplor 2025 Critical Minerals Program
Publish date: January 6, 2025
BHP also made headlines in January when it revealed the cohort for its Xplor 2025 Critical Minerals Program, which is now on its third edition.
The program is targeted at providing grants to companies that are accelerating copper and other critical metals projects. This year, eight mining companies were chosen by BHP. Many of them are focused on copper, and all of them are focused on critical metals needed for electrification.
- Scout Discoveries
- Orogen Royalties (TSXV:OGN,OTCQB:OGNNF)
- Condor Prospecting
- Viridian Metals (CSE:VRDN)
- DesertEx
- Electrum Discovery (TSXV:ELY,OTC Pink:ELDCF)
- Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)
- GreenX Metals (ASX:GRX)
All eight companies will receive an equity-free grant of up to US$500,000 and access to a network of BHP and external industry experts to build out and accelerate their exploration concepts.
3. Greatland Progresses ASX Listing, CSE Stocks Open to Australians
Publish date: April 15, 2025
Greatland Resources (ASX:GGP,LSE:GGP,OTC Pink:GRLGF) announced plans to cross list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in mid-April as part of a corporate reorganisation. The gold-copper company said it would maintain its listing on the AIM, an LSE submarket that hosts smaller and growing companies.
Around the same time, the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) said that its Interactive Brokers platform was ready to offer full global access to CSE-listed securities. Through this adjustment, Australian investors can now trade all CSE-listed stocks, allowing them to access the exchange's array of companies, including its many mining firms.
“Our issuers and investors stand to benefit from the reach of the Interactive Brokers platform," CSE CEO Richard Carleton said at the time. "Our securities are now more easily accessible to a global investor base that has shown itself to be keenly interested in the Canadian markets."
4. Rio Tinto Spends Record AU$10.3 Billion with Western Australian Suppliers in 2024
Publish date: April 11, 2025
Mining giant Rio Tinto’s reported total spending with Western Australian suppliers in 2024 marked a new record for the company, making headlines in 2025. The commodities giant boosted its spending with suppliers in the state by AU$1.5 billion for the year in a bid to support local businesses continuously and grow its Pilbara mining portfolio.
“Rio Tinto has been in Western Australia for almost 60 years, and we remain committed to sharing our success with the communities where we operate,” said Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott.
The company attributed the spending increase to its project developments in the state, including heavy mining machinery and earthworks for its US$2 billion Western Range mine.
Portfolio-wise, Rio Tinto owns large iron ore assets in the Pilbara and had produced 327.9 million tonnes of iron ore at these operations as of 2023, employing around 16,000 people across its projects.
A total of 17 mines, four independent port terminals, a rail network spanning nearly 2,000 kilometres and related infrastructure are held by Rio Tinto in the region.
5. Arafura’s Nolans Rare Earths Project Could Get AU$100 Million from Export Finance Australia
Publish date: August 13, 2025
Rare earths were a hot topic in 2025, and in August Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) was provided with a non-binding letter of interest from Export Finance Australia (EFA).
The letter from EFA was regarding a potential investment of approximately AU$100 million in its Nolans project.
Nolans is regarded by Arafura as “the world’s most advanced ore-to-oxide rare earths project." The company's aim is to support the development of secure and reliable supply chains with key international partners.
At the time, the company said that Nolans is the only NdPr-focused project in Australia that has secured complete environmental permitting for mining, beneficiation, extraction and separation of rare earths.
Arafura also noted that the development of Nolans aligns with the Australian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy, as well as the more recently announced G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan.
As of August, total public funding for the project stood at AU$1 billion.
