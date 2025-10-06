China Orders Ban of BHP Iron Ore Imports
State-run iron ore buyer China Mineral Resources Group has reportedly ordered major steelmakers and traders to pause all purchases of new BHP cargoes due to price disputes.
Commodities giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) opened October with news that state-run iron ore buyer China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) has placed a purchase halt on its products.
According to several local media outlets, the move which has raised concern in Australia, stems from pricing disputes. Some analysts, including those at RBC Capital Markets, see the decision as a strategic effort by CMRG to secure better iron ore deals with major suppliers such as BHP.
According to a 2024 iron ore report, China remains the world’s biggest iron importer, importing US$133.2 billion worth last year. This represents 73.6 percent of the global total, emphasizing the country’s role in the iron ore industry.
Australia remains China’s top provider, while BHP continues to be among Australia’s major iron ore exporters, alongside Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF).
Bloomberg quoted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as saying the ban was “disappointing,” underlining that smooth Australian ore exports to China make a vital contribution to the economies of both countries.
“We want to make sure that markets operate properly — we have seen those issues in the past,” Albanese said. “These measures are always disappointing but let’s hope, certainly, they are short term. Sometimes when people are negotiating over price, sometimes these things will occur. But I want to see this resolved quickly.”
While the ban is interpreted by most as temporary, its impact was instant. Shares of BHP fell to AU$42.05 on Wednesday (October 1) morning and closed at AU$41.50 later in the day.
The development is a significant concern for Australia, where iron ore remains the country’s top export, generating about AU$120 billion annually. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said he plans to meet with BHP CEO Mike Henry to discuss the matter.
BHP has not issued a statement regarding the issue.
