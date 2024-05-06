Fortescue Ord

Todd River Resources Ltd is an Australian-based resources company that holds a prospective base metals and gold exploration portfolio in the Northern Territory. Its projects include Berkshire Valley Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Nanutarra Nickel Project, Manbarrum Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Mount Hardy Zinc-Copper Project, and others. The company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of its Mount Hardy project and the management of its other exploration properties such as Nanutarra and Petermann Range.