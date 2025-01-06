- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
BHP Reveals Cohort for Xplor 2025 Critical Minerals Program
BHP selected 8 junior mining companies targeting copper and other critical metals in countries such as the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Peru.
Mining giant BHP ( ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) introduced its Xplor 2025 cohort on Monday (January 6), choosing eight out of hundreds of applicants worldwide.
Under Xplor 2025’s terms, each of the companies is entitled to receive an equity-free grant of up to US$500,000 and access to a network of BHP and external industry experts to build out and accelerate their exploration concepts.
The selected companies and the countries they focus on are as follows:
- Scout Discoveries – US
- Orogen Royalties (TSXV:OGN,OTCQX:OGNRF) – US
- Condor Prospecting – Argentina
- Viridian Metals (TSXV:VRDN) – Canada
- DesertEx – Saudi Arabia
- Electrum Discovery (TSXV:ELY,OTC Pink:ELDCF) – Serbia
- Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL) – Peru
- GreenX Metals (ASX:GRX,LSE:GRX) – Germany
“As the energy transition gathers pace it becomes more urgent that we can identify, develop and commercialize the discoveries required to support the transition,” BHP’s Group Exploration Officer Tim O’Connor said. “The 2025 Xplor cohort are the sorts of explorers that naturally embrace innovation in bringing promising new projects to life.”
BHP opened applications for the 2025 Xplor program last September, once again “seeking visionary teams focused on uncovering new sources of critical minerals crucial for a sustainable future.” The eight successful applicants are focused on critical metals needed for electrification, with many targeting copper.
Now in its third edition, Xplor helps accelerate the work of promising mineral companies.
The program is often set on a six-month period, with each of the companies collaborating with BHP Xplor to expedite their geological concepts and position the projects for potential further investment and partnership with BHP.
“We were delighted with the strength of applications — the quality of exploration projects was extremely high … Successful applicants demonstrated strong leadership, a commitment to innovation in their exploration programs, and a willingness to push industry boundaries in applying new concepts, data and testing techniques,” BHP Xplor Head Marley Palin said.
According to BHP, this edition holds the most geographically diverse cohort yet. Xplor 2024 had teams focused on Botswana, Australia and Kazakhstan, while Xplor 2023 included companies working in Africa, Australia, Canada, Mongolia, Norway and Finland.
Xplor 2025 also has the highest number of successful applicants at eight; Xplor 2023 included seven companies and 2024 had six.
This month, the 2025 cohort is set to gather in Perth for Bootcamp Week. BHP said the bootcamp will teach them key strategy, operational and technical frameworks that will set them up for success over the next six months.
Read more about the 2025 cohort here.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
