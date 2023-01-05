Arafura Rare Earths Ltd Ord Fully Paid

Arafura Rare Earths Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration, definition, and development of Neodymium-Praseodymium oxide and Mixed middle-heavy rare earth oxide products, mining and associated infrastructure, social and environmental feasibility evaluations, and Nolans Project engineering studies. Its products are used in catalytic converters in automobiles, consumer electronics, energy-efficiency lighting, optics, super alloys, advanced ceramics, and high-strength magnets.