Juggernaut Mobilizes For Inaugural 10,000 Meter Drill Program to Test New District Scale High Grade Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
May 19, 2026
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that it has mobilized for its inaugural drill program on the newly discovered district scale gold, silver, copper rich system on the 100% controlled Big One property (the “Property”), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The 2026 planned inaugural drill program will consist of 10,000 meters of drilling designed to test the largest and most extensive veins hosted within the 22 km2 Eldorado zone, where surface samples assayed up to 263.70 g/t AuEq or 8.48 oz/t AuEq and channel cuts assayed up to 4.89 g/t AuEq over 5.21 m from >400 mineralized veins that are up to 10 m wide hosted in shear zones up to 50 m wide, and are exposed on surface for >1 km with >1 km of vertical relief and remain open.
Link to map with samples > 1 g/t AuEq
The planned drill holes are designed to intersect areas where multiple occurrences of gold visible to the naked eye (VG) have been identified in surface channel and grab samples from the Whopper Zone, the Big Mac Zone, and the Gold Dome Zone:
- Big Mac Vein
- Grab samples assayed up to 113.92 g/t AuEq or 3.66 oz/t AuEq
- Channel cut assayed up to 4.89 g/t AuEq over 5.21 m
- Coarse grained free milling gold up to 150 microns in size observed in the vein
- Vein/shear is up to 10 m wide and exposed on surface for 400 m with a vertical relief of up to 360 m and remains open
Link to video ; Link to image gallery
- Whopper Vein
- Grab samples assayed up to 43.94 g/t AuEq or 1.41 oz/t AuEq
- Channel cuts assayed up to 6.89 g/t AuEq over 4.00 m
- Multiple occurrences of VG as well as coarse grained free milling gold up to 150 microns in size observed in the vein
- Vein is up to 5 meters wide hosted in a shear zone up to 50 meters wide that is exposed on surface for 500 meters with a vertical relief of up to 780 meters and remains open
Link to video ; Link to image gallery
- XXXL Vein (Gold Dome Zone)
- Grab samples assayed up to 139.21 g/t AuEq or 4.48 oz/t AuEq
- Channel cuts assayed up to 5.86 g/t AuEq over 3.00 m
- Coarse grained free milling gold up to 150 microns in size observed in the vein
- Veins/shears are up to 4 meters wide and exposed on surface for 1 km with a vertical relief of up to ~600 m and remain open
Link to video ; Link to image gallery
Manuele (Lele) Lazzarotto, President and COO of Juggernaut Exploration states: “We are excited to be the first to drill this district scale gold-rich system initially targeting the most extensive high-grade veins/shears seen on surface containing gold visible to the naked eye (VG)/coarse-grained free milling gold, as well as substantial amounts of sulphides containing high-grade silver and copper. The geometry and number of widespread veins/shears identified by surface mapping strongly indicates that we can expect to see the same laterally and at depth in the 22 Km 2 Eldorado System. In addition to being designed to intersect the veins exposed on surface, a number of drill holes are also designed to test the subsurface to greater depths for the presence of additional veins and shears that are not exposed on surface. This maiden drill campaign will also test indications of a large causative mineralizing source at depth. We believe there is strong potential to see occurrences of visible gold in drill core as the program progresses. We will certainly have a better understanding of this district scale system once this inaugural drill program is completed.”
Free milling gold associated with galena.
Gold visible to the naked eye.
Big One Gold-Rich District-Scale System Highlights:
- The district-scale Eldorado System covers an area of 22 km that remains wide open where grab samples assayed up to 263.70 g/t AuEq or 8.48 oz/t AuEq (256.60 g/t Au, 546.00 g/t Ag, 0.43 % Cu, 0.41 % Pb and 0.01 % Zn) from 400 mineralized veins that remain open and are up to 10 m wide, hosted in shear zones up to 50 m wide, and are exposed on surface for 500 m with 1 km of vertical relief.
- The Gold Swarm Discovery is a 3 km area of strong gold potential with 100 gold-rich polymetallic veins exposed on surface for 200 m and up to 4.5 m wide with up to 700 m of vertical relief, where grab samples assayed up to 231.81 g/t AuEq or 7.45 oz/t AuEq (226.94 g/t Au, 335.00 g/t Ag, 0.00 % Cu, 4.99 % Pb and 0.01 % Zn) that remains open.
- 41% (219 samples out of 527) collected within the Eldorado System in 2024 and 2025 assayed 1 g/t AuEq; 65% (28 samples out of 43) collected within the Gold Swarm Zone in 2024 and 2025 assayed 1 g/t AuEq.
- Gold samples up to 256.60 g/t or 8.25 oz/t, silver samples up 2810 g/t or 90.34 oz/t, and copper samples up to 14.40 % were collected on Big One.
- Results from a petrographic study prepared by the Colorado School of Mines confirmed that gold occurs as relatively pure, free milling gold up to 150 microns in size. Additionally, fluid inclusions with both liquid and gaseous CO bubbles have been observed within the gold-mineralized quartz veins indicating that fluids are generated at high-pressures confirming a magmatic origin, potentially a porphyry.
- The polymetallic veins, alteration signature, geochemical path finder element signature, and geophysical anomalies strongly indicate the presence of a large common buried gold, silver, copper rich porphyry feeder source or similar magmatic source or sources at depth responsible for the extensive district scale high-grade gold, silver, copper veining confirmed on surface.
- Detailed mapping has confirmed that mineralization at Eldorado and Gold Swarm is linked to a Jurassic to Cretaceous transpressional system and intrusive sources, coeval with the magmatic events that formed the nearby multi-million-ounce Galore Creek copper, gold, silver porphyry deposit.
- The district scale system shows widespread porphyry-style propylitic alteration, with the final phase of alteration occurring simultaneously with mineralization, which will help vector towards the potential source of the mineralization seen in the gold-rich shear zones and veins on surface that remain open.
- Mineralized veins and shear zones were emplaced through brittle-ductile deformation during and after the Jurassic period, forming a major structural corridor at Big One defined by northeast, east, and northwest trends, confirming common orientations as well as similar geochemical signatures and textures of the gold-mineralized veins along the 15 km Highway of Gold corridor surrounding the snowcap of Deeker Glacier strongly indicating that the gold-rich mineralization found throughout is all part of one district-scale gold system that remains open.
- The overall geochemistry of the gold-rich mineralized veins is clean with no occurrence of deleterious elements such as mercury or arsenic.
- The 5-year drill permit valid until March 31, 2031, will allow the Company to define the extent of the mineralization at depth as well as fully understand the geometry of the system and related drivers of the mineralization in preparation for a future resource.
The Big One property is situated in a region that is well known for hosting precious metal and porphyry deposits, several of which occur near the property including the multiple porphyry systems at Galore Creek, the world’s largest known gold reserve at KSM and the polymetallic copper project at Shaft Creek, as well as the Brucejack high-grade epithermal gold deposit, and the structurally controlled high-grade hydrothermal gold-silver zones at Trophy and Sphal Creek. The property geology is favorable to host these types of deposits as confirmed by the presence of extensive areas of propylitic alteration, untested geophysical anomalies, strong silt, soil and rock geochemistry including path finder elements directly related to porphyry systems, key structures and textures, porphyry-style mineralization, and high-grade polymetallic veins, that have been discovered on the Big One property.
The Big One property can be accessed year-round via helicopter from the Glenora/Telegraph Creek Road at the Barrington Mine (33 km to the north-northeast) as well as the Galore Creek Road (15 km to the southeast). The Canadian government committed $20 M to extend/improve the Galore Creek Road to within 15 km of the Big One property. The property is 2 km west of the Scud River airstrip used in the early days of Galore Creek.
The Big One property exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a preeminent explorer and generator of precious and strategic metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are located in globally recognized geological settings and in geopolitically stable jurisdictions, making them amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut’s key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact:
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Dan Stuart
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: (604)-559-8028
Follow us on LinkedIn: Click Here
Follow us on Facebook: Click Here
Follow us on X / Twitter: Click Here
Follow us on YouTube: Click Here
Qualified Person
Rein Turna, P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Disclaimer
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.
QA/QC Protocol
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where ‘xx’ denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 4004.43 USD/oz, Ag 48.80 USD/oz, Cu 5.09 USD/lbs, Pb 2026.43 USD/ton and Zn 3054.88 USD/ton on October 31, 2025. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp with similar style of high-grade gold mineralization where Juggernaut’s project is located such as the Brucejack Mine and the Homestake Ridge Gold Project. Here, AuEq values were calculated using multi-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Au, Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn on Big One are not known but are assumed to be similar with 85 % gold recovery, 75 % silver recovery, 75 % copper recovery, 75 % zinc recovery and 50 % Pb recovery. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Juggernaut’s Big One project and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study will be completed on the Big One project.
For more information, please contact:
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Dan Stuart
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604)-559-8028
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Click here to connect with Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) to receive an Investor Presentation
JUGR:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
Juggernaut Exploration Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
INN Article Notification
The Conversation (0)
05 January
Juggernaut Exploration
Advancing high-grade precious metals assets in northern BC’s Golden Triangle
20h
Two Pools drilling results
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20h
Reinstatement to Quotation
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20h
AX8: AX8 Expands Balagundi and Divests Kanowna East
Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced AX8: AX8 Expands Balagundi and Divests Kanowna EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20h
Kanowna East Project Acquired in Strategic Tenement Swap
Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Kanowna East Project Acquired in Strategic Tenement SwapDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 May
New Zealand Fast-Track Permitting And A Positive PEA Land On The Same Reefton Goldfield Asset
Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. A 100%-owned underground gold-antimony starter mine in the historic Reefton Goldfield, with a positive PEA reporting US$42M base-case after-tax NPV5%, a Fast-Track Referral filed under New Zealand's one-stop-shop regime, approximately C$38 million in cash, and... Keep Reading...
18 May
Trading Halt
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Juggernaut Exploration Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00