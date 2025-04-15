Greatland Progresses ASX Listing, CSE Stocks Open to Australians
Australian mining investors' options are increasing as Greatland Gold advances its ASX listing and the Canadian Securities Exchange opens itself to global investors.
Greatland Gold’s (LSE:GGP,OTC Pink:GRLGF), which is based in Western Australia, is on track to pursue its cross-listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
In a press release issued on April 11, the company said that the proposed corporate reorganization will be affected through a UK scheme of arrangement.
If the reorganisation is approved, Greatland Gold and its subsidiaries would fall under a new parent company called Greatland Resources that will be incorporated in Australia. The company would maintain its listing on the AIM, an LSE submarket that hosts smaller and growing companies.
The ASX listing aligns with Greatland Gold's position in the country, as its entire portfolio is located in Western Australia.
The company enhanced that position significantly last year when it acquired a 70 percent interest in the Havieron gold-copper project and 100 percent interest in the Telfer gold-copper mine from Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM). Havieron was previously a 30/70 joint venture between the company and Newmont, and this acquisition consolidated 100 percent ownership of the project under Greatland.
Days after the completion of the acquisition in December, the first gold bars under Greatland ownership were poured at Telfer.
"The acquisition of Telfer and Havieron … immediately transformed Greatland Gold into a leading Australian gold and copper producer,” Greatland Gold Managing Director Shaun Day said. “We enjoyed significant Australian institutional investor support for our equity raising to fund the acquisition, and Greatland Gold continues to see strong engagement and interest from the Australian market.”
He added that proceeding with the reorganisation and listing after these acquisitions should benefit Greatland by boosting its capital markets profile and helping facilitate increased research coverage and greater institutional ownership.
Documents concerning the listing were filed with the UK Court on April 11 and a court approval hearing is scheduled for April 23.
“While we see the ASX listing as important in supporting the continued growth of long-term shareholder value, we remain committed to the AIM market and shareholders will continue to be able to trade Greatland Resources shares on AIM."
Following the scheduled hearing, a shareholder meeting will be held on May 12 to conduct voting on the UK Scheme.
Once approved, the listing process and AIM Admission of Greatland Resources are expected to be completed in late June 2025.
Shares of Greatland have increased significantly in recent days, closing at GBP 13.89 on Monday, April 14, compared to GBP 10.18 on April 9. The company also released its activities report for the March quarter on Monday.
Global investors can now trade CSE stocks
As of April 8, the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is now open for trading globally. In a press release, the exchange said that the Interactive Brokers platform now offers full global access to CSE-listed securities.
“Our issuers and investors stand to benefit from the reach of the Interactive Brokers platform," CSE CEO Richard Carleton said. "Our securities are now more easily accessible to a global investor base that has shown itself to be keenly interested in the Canadian markets."
Through this adjustment, Australian investors can now trade all CSE-listed stocks, allowing them to access the exchange's array of companies, including its many mining firms.
To locate a specific CSE-listed company on the Interactive Brokers platform, investors simply need to search the company's ticker symbol with .CN added to the end, such as ABC.CN for a company with the ticker CSE:ABC.
The move by the CSE also offers significant opportunities for small-cap resource and mining companies on the exchange to widen their audience and increase their investor pool. Major mining companies are currently not listed on the CSE, reducing competition for small-cap miners with global investors using the Interactive Brokers platform.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
