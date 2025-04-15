Gold Investing

Greatland Progresses ASX Listing, CSE Stocks Open to Australians

Australian mining investors' options are increasing as Greatland Gold advances its ASX listing and the Canadian Securities Exchange opens itself to global investors.

ASX logo on screen with a financial graph background.
piter2121 / Adobe Stock

Greatland Gold’s (LSE:GGP,OTC Pink:GRLGF), which is based in Western Australia, is on track to pursue its cross-listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

In a press release issued on April 11, the company said that the proposed corporate reorganization will be affected through a UK scheme of arrangement.

If the reorganisation is approved, Greatland Gold and its subsidiaries would fall under a new parent company called Greatland Resources that will be incorporated in Australia. The company would maintain its listing on the AIM, an LSE submarket that hosts smaller and growing companies.

LSE:GGP
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

