Nasdaq

NASDAQ:NDAQ

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global...

Crypto Market Update: Strait of Hormuz Fears Rattle Crypto Markets

OpenAI-Pentagon Partnership Under Fire Amid Surveillance Concerns

Tech Weekly: Stocks Sink as Iran War Continues, Stoking Inflationary Fears

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Halts Tanker Traffic Through Hormuz

Moderna to Pay US$950 Million to Settle COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Dispute

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Fall on Escalating US-Iran War

SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal

Vale CEO: Real Assets Gaining Traction as Money Shifts Away from Tech

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2026

Tech Weekly: Stocks See Minor Reprieve Before Ending Week in the Red

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES