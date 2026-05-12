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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 12, 2026 10:32AM PST
The price swings exposed a market still heavily conditioned by pandemic-era trading reflexes.
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A localized hantavirus outbreak aboard an Atlantic cruise ship triggered a brief, speculative frenzy in biotechnology stocks this week.
Shares of prominent vaccine developers fluctuated on Monday (May 11) as retail investors attempted to front-run what they perceived as a burgeoning global health crisis.
The volatility was sparked by an outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus on the Dutch-flagged expedition vessel MV Hondius. However, the early market rally evaporated by midday as global health officials and analysts systematically dismantled the likelihood of a widespread contagion or a meaningful commercial windfall.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) initially surged to US$59.48 in early trading before abruptly reversing course to close down 3.6 per cent at US$52.39. Peer companies followed a similarly erratic trajectory. Inovio Pharmaceuticals dropped 3.1 percent after an early premarket rally, while Novavax Inc (NVAX:US) tumbled 5.4 percent and Emergent BioSolutions slipped by roughly 3.7 percent.
The sharp sell-off materialized as Wall Street cautioned against viewing the isolated pathogen as a viable financial catalyst for the sector.
"As a heavily retail-trafficked name, [Moderna] tends to trade on outbreak headlines well beyond the underlying commercial implications," Evercore ISI analysts wrote in a recent note reported by CNBC. "With regards to current headlines, we see no meaningful revenue opportunity."
"Hantavirus is a low-incidence, structurally small market, and we view any potential outsized moves as sentiment-driven, not fundamental. At most, it reinforces Moderna’s mRNA platform agility, something already well understood post-COVID," the note further maintained.
While Moderna is not currently banking on a commercial hantavirus vaccine, the company confirmed it is working on the virus.
Other biotech firms caught in the trading crossfire have even less exposure.
Inovio’s (NASDAQ:INO) is rooted in a 2011 Defense Department grant to test a DNA vaccine delivery device that has never yielded a commercial product, while Novavax has no active hantavirus program at all.
The MV Hondius remains docked in Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, where passengers and crew have begun disembarking under strict protocols after waiting offshore for several days.
To date, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported eight cases linked to the ship, including three deaths, with five confirmed as hantavirus.
Despite the fatalities, authorities are urging calm. Regulators continue to insist that hantavirus poses no pandemic threat, a stance backed by decades of research into existing strains. This familiarity stands in stark contrast to SARS-CoV-2, a novel pathogen that wasn’t detected until 2019.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated plainly that the pathogen is "not another Covid" and that "the current public health risk from hantavirus remains low.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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