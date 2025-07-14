loader

Lithium South Development

TSXV:LIS

Lithium South Development Corp is a mining company. It is an exploration-stage junior mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Argentina. It is focused on the development of its flagship lithium brine project, the Hombre Muerto Norte lithium project (HMN) in the Salta province of Argentina.

