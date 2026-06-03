Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 03, 2026 10:59AM PST
Mining-focused technologies aimed at cutting energy consumption, reducing waste and improving mineral recovery were on display at Web Summit Vancouver.
arthead / Adobe Stock
Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.
Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with rigorous permitting and oversight, environmental standards have grown significantly stricter over recent decades.
These regulatory frameworks often result in longer timelines, higher expenses, and increased pressure on project viability. Yet they have also driven innovation, cutting overhead costs and boosting yields..
At this year’s Web Summit, held in Vancouver from May 11 to 14, a number of new technologies were featured to decarbonize the industry and reduce long-term waste.
Breaking rocks
Among the new innovations featured was Vancouver-based Rockburst Technologies.
The company tackles an early stage of the mining process, reducing the mined rock to a consistent size for use in the concentration process.
To this end, the company has focused on developing its CoreBurst technology, which fundamentally changes how the comminution process is carried out.
Typically, mined ore is usually crushed and milled, that is to say, it is pushed or ground down. Rockburst suggests that these compression techniques are inefficient and that mineral structure is more resistant to this type of liberation.
Instead, the Rockburst uses a process called transcritical CO2 pulverization that injects CO2 into the ore at high pressure, and when pressure is released, it breaks the rocks from the inside.
The company states that the process is more efficient and uses 50 percent less energy than traditional methods. Additionally, the rocks themselves become carbon sinks, trapping the CO2 used.
During the "Global Scale: The BC Hub for Next-Gen Resource and Energy Tech" panel, Rockburst CEO Oscal Malpica said that creating new mining technology can be an uphill battle, and it starts with funding.
He explained that you need to validate the concept before asking for money.
“When you’re in hard tech, your prototypes, or at least in my case, my prototype is a three-meter-tall massive machine… but just to build that thing, it takes C$2 million,” he said.
Malpica went on to note that while it is designed to tackle challenges at the heart of the mining industry, it can still be difficult to change minds and adopt new innovations, even when they align with core environmental principles.
The shift from physical to thermodynamic means of breaking down ore has raised safety issues, with some suggesting the process is too dangerous. Part of the problem is that the process is still new; there are no regulations governing its implementation and safe application. Malpica is aware that it’s something they’ll have to deal with over the next three years.
“The mining industry is a very conservative, very traditional industry, very hard to break into. For us, what works is coming to the lab to see what we are doing. Open invitation to see our three-meter-tall prototype working and doing all the dirty stuff, and look at the before and after.” Malpica said.
It’s not to say Rockburst hasn’t generated interest.
It’s received support from Natural Resources Canada, the University of British Columbia, the Government of South Australia and industry giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP).
Remediation as part of the solution
Another company featured on the panel was Tersa Critical Minerals, represented by its Co-founder and CEO, Barinder Rasode.
Tersa has been developing its own proprietary microbial fuel cell and microbially induced calcite precipitation technologies designed to extract critical minerals from mining waste, leaving clean water behind.
The process can extract critical minerals such as copper, lithium and cobalt from waste at 90 percent recovery. This means cleaner water for the affected areas and increased mineral production for miners.
Although both Tersa and Rockburst focus on different aspects of the mining cycle, their challenges are similar, with Tersa also acknowledging the need for funding and finding willing partners.
“Mining companies are very open to innovation, but they worry about liability, and so we, in response to our customers, made sure we’re building a unit that does not increase liability because it’s modular… Until you address the issue of liability, it is a challenge, and then funding is the chicken or the egg. We’ll get a customer, and then we’ll fund you. I think that’s a universal challenge.” Rasode said.
However, despite the company's relative youth, they’ve been able to find industry partners looking to deploy its technologies, including Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM).
The company is looking to use the Tersa system at its Equity Silver site in central British Columbia. The mine was in operation between 1980 and 1994, and was at one time the province’s largest silver mine, delivering more than 2.2 million kilograms of silver.
The pilot project came about after Tersa partnered with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development General Partnership, which wanted to clean up the contaminated site.
Environmental policies are business policies
The mining industry is incredibly complex; on the one hand, government regulations dictate how companies need to operate from an environmental and social standpoint; on the other, it also overlaps with sound business decisions.
Rockburst and Tersa are two BC-based companies working at different avenues in the same industry to achieve similar goals, but they didn’t happen overnight.
Rasode noted that without programs like the government’s Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) or BHP’s Ventures, Tersa’s innovations wouldn’t have been possible.
Malpica, on the other hand, spoke to being nimble, taking things one step at a time and working closely with industry partners to build a technology from the ground up that requires less energy and cost inputs while returning better results.
Although these technologies can take some time to go from idea to development to widespread industry adoption, they have the potential to reshape how mining is done, delivering better returns for miners while remaining environmentally responsible.
Both companies are still at the beginning of their journey, working in a sector that isn’t afraid of innovation, but also isn’t quick to adopt new systems or techniques. They want proven technologies that can deliver returns for shareholders, and that takes time.
“I mean, the humble beginnings of a company is just engaging your customers right from the very beginning and just making use of the resources that you have at hand,” Malpica said.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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