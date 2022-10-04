Market NewsInvesting News

Purpl Scientific Inc., a division of Nynomic AG (M7U: Xetra), has signed leading Cannabis MSO, Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) to an R&D agreement, which aims to bring near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) testing for Cannabis Extracts and finished products. Preliminary results show that NIRS can compete with High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC). Purpl's smartphone paired sensors enable highly accurate testing in seconds, by any employee, with minimal capital expense or consumables.

While HPLC is considered the gold standard in terms of accuracy, and is used in state-mandated testing, it requires significant capital outlays for equipment, expensive consumables, trained technicians, and significant amounts of time per test. Purpl's devices allow rapid testing for all points in between.

According to Dr. Deyaa AbuSalim , Green Thumb's National Director of Analytics and Chemistry Development, "working with Purpl has transformed the way we think about potency testing and opens up possibilities that we hadn't imagined."

Purpl plans to release tests by product type: first potency for distillate, winterized CO 2 oil, trim, and flower with more capabilities to follow. The new capabilities will allow testing of input stock (trim and flower), finished products, and intermediate steps. Supercritical CO 2 and Ethanol tests are already being validated, with White Papers to follow. Testing will not be limited to potency, but also winterization, decarboxylation and other metrics. Product demos will be available at MJBizCon in November, with initial product release to begin January 2023 .

About Purpl Scientific:

Purpl Scientific Inc. (Purpl) is an innovation company dedicated to the evolution of the cannabis industry. Our products reduce the mystery and guesswork of cannabis quality and chemical composition throughout the entire lifecycle, from cultivation to consumption. We are an advanced tech organization that prides itself on simplifying complexity. We pack a ton of new generation technologies into our hand-held applications that are exceedingly powerful, amazingly fast, extremely affordable, and controlled with the click of a button. More information is available at www.purplscientific.com .

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products and also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois , Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Trulieve Announces October 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in October.

  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit, October 20, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Sierra Vista, Arizona

Grand opening on Oct. 1 with celebratory events on Oct. 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona . The new adult-use only dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1, with ongoing hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2022

The cannabis stock market offers investors the opportunity to get exposure to a revolutionary drug sector.

Although there's been major upheaval in the world of cannabis investments, with the current landscape at times showing stories of difficulty and losses, experts remain bullish on the long-term progress of the global market.

As laws and perspectives surrounding cannabis continue to change across jurisdictions, investors interested in this fast-moving industry will want to keep an eye on the progress of the cannabis stock universe.

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Canopy Growth Announces Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

Decision supports the Company's strategic objectives including streamlining Canadian operations, achieving profitability, and advancing a premium brand-driven portfolio for consumers

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that the Company has entered into agreements to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. The announcement reinforces the Company's focus on advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company.

TerrAscend and TRP Announce Partnership To Bring Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Into Pennsylvania Market

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with TRP - the cannabis holding and operating company with the exclusive rights to introduce the nation's most coveted Cookies products to Pennsylvania . Strains from Cookies premium genetics will be made available at TerrAscend dispensaries across the Commonwealth and Cookies stores owned and operated by TRP to open in the coming months. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, TerrAscend will cultivate and manufacture Cookies products in the Keystone State.

In the coming weeks, TerrAscend will launch Cookies products at each of the Company's 'Apothecarium' and 'Keystone Canna Remedies' dispensary retail chains across Pennsylvania .

