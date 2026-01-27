420 with CNW - Medical Cannabis Sales Set New Arkansas Record in 2025

420 with CNW - Medical Cannabis Sales Set New Arkansas Record in 2025

2026-01-27 16:25:00 ET

Medical cannabis sales in Arkansas reached a new high in 2025. According to data released by the state finance department, patients spent $291.1 million at licensed dispensaries during the year. That total represents a 5.5% increase from 2024 and surpasses the prior record of $283 million achieved in 2023.

The success being witnessed in Arkansas is welcome to the entire marijuana industry in and outside the country, including firms like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) …

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

green-thumb-industriesgtii-cccse-gtii
GTII:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

A2GOLD COMMENCES 30,000-METRE DRILL PROGRAM AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

Streamex Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Full, Resulting in Gross Proceeds of $40.25 Million

Steadright and SilverLine Mining Sarl Signs LOI in Morocco with Existing Mining License

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Related News

gold-investing

Adrian Day: Gold "Nowhere Near" Top, Next Big Buyer Awakening

gold-investing

USD/JPY Rate Check Helps Boost Gold Above US$5,000

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

uranium-investing

Basin Energy Eyes Uranium Growth in Europe After Sweden Policy Shift

uranium-investing

American Uranium Exec Outlines Lo Herma ISR Progress, Resource Update

uranium-investing

Standard Uranium CEO Outlines Athabasca Exploration Plans and Uranium Market Outlook

gold-investing

A2GOLD COMMENCES 30,000-METRE DRILL PROGRAM AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT