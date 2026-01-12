420 with CNW - GOP Congressmen are Fuming at Trump for Embracing Marijuana

420 with CNW - GOP Congressmen are Fuming at Trump for Embracing Marijuana

2026-01-12 16:25:00 ET

President Donald Trump has opened a rare rift within his party , and the issue driving it is marijuana policy. Last month, Trump announced plans to ease federal rules that govern cannabis, arguing that existing regulations have driven up taxes on marijuana businesses and hindered scientific research into potential medical benefits.

This ongoing debate and clash of opinions within the GOP ranks in Congress is likely to be of great interest to many licensed marijuana companies such as Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) that have for long wished to see…

