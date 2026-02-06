Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 10th, 2026 at 2PM ET

Blackrock invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: February 10th
TIME: 2:00PM ET
LINK:https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5226511/blackrock-silver-corp-otcqx-bkrrf-tsxv-brc

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that that it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Epstein Research ("ER"), led by Peter Epstein, pursuant to which Mr. Epstein will provide investor relations services to the Company for a six (6) month term beginning on February 6, 2026 and ending on August 6, 2026 in consideration for a cash fee of US$2,500 per month, payable by way of a one time aggregate payment of US$15,000, paid in advance, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, ER will work with the Company on posting on social media and producing articles, interviews and commentary designed to increase awareness of the Company.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and ER will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation.

Mr. Epstein does not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Mr. Epstein operates www.epsteinresearch.com, is an arm's-length party to the Company, and has over 20 years experience in buy-side analyst roles.

Epstein Research is a research and analysis firm operated by Peter Epstein, located in the state of New Jersey, USA, specializing in investor relations and market awareness for public companies.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West Project, situated in the historic "Queen of the Silver Camps" in a jurisdiction consistently ranked as one of the top mining regions globally. The Company is backstopped by a veteran board and technical team with a proven track record of discovering, financing, and building major precious metal mines in Nevada and globally. Blackrock is committed to establishing a secure, high-margin, domestic supply of silver and gold.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: 604 817-6044
Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

Sean Thompson, Head of Investor Relations
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Email: sean@blackrocksilver.com

Blackrock Silver
Blackrock Silver Corp. is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the Northern Nevada Rift in Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. Its Tonopah project represents the Western extension of the famed Tonopah Silver district, and an optimized inferred maiden resource of 2.9 mil tons grading at 446 g/t AgEq for 42.6 mil oz AgEq, making it the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the world.

