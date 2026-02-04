Green Thumb Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

Green Thumb Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

About Green Thumb Industries:
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of licensed, branded cannabis products, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon's and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail chain. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has manufacturing facilities and retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 4,800 people. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
GTI Communications
media@gtigrows.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

green-thumb-industriesgtii-cccse-gtii
GTII:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Drilling Services Provider

Nextech3D.ai Expands Krafty Lab Enterprise Engagement Platform with F-35 Flight Simulation Experiences Through The Squadron Partnership

Related News

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Drilling Services Provider

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Reports Assay Results Highlighting 2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres, Confirming Strong Gold Continuity at Swanson Gold Project

cleantech-investing

Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

cleantech-investing

Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements