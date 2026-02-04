Investor Insight Valeura Energy offers investors exposure to a debt-free, cash-generating Southeast Asia oil producer with growing reserves, visible production growth and multiple near- and medium-term catalysts to unlock value.

Overview Valeura Energy (TSX: VLE ,OTCQX:VLERF) is an oil and gas company focused on the development and operation of shallow-water offshore assets in the Gulf of Thailand. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Singapore, reflecting its strategic focus on the Asia-Pacific region. Valeura currently operates four producing oil fields – Nong Yao, Jasmine, Wassana and Manora – and has established itself as a low-cost, reliable operator in a mature basin with extensive existing infrastructure.

Valeura’s strategy is centred on generating strong free cash flow from its existing production base while extending asset life through continuous drilling, facility upgrades and near-field exploration. This organic growth is complemented by a disciplined acquisition strategy, positioning Valeura as a potential consolidator in a region where competition for assets is limited. The company is led by an internationally experienced management team with deep operational and transactional expertise in Asia, supported by award-winning safety, environmental and operational performance.

Company Highlights Second-largest oil producer in Thailand , operating four shallow-water offshore fields in the Gulf of Thailand

Strong financial position, with US$306 million in cash and no debt as of December 31, 2025

Growing reserves and extended field lives, with 57.6 mmbbl of 2P reserves and a multi-year history of approximately 200 percent reserves replacement per year

Highly cash-generative business, generating US$158 million in free cash flow over the last twelve months to September 30, 2025

Growth-oriented strategy, combining disciplined organic investment with accretive M&A opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region

Key Projects Core Thailand Producing Portfolio (Operated)

Valeura’s primary focus is its operated portfolio of shallow-water offshore oil fields in the Gulf of Thailand, which form the foundation of its cash flow, reserves growth and near-term value creation. The company currently operates four producing fields – Nong Yao, Jasmine, Wassana and Manora – all located in a mature basin with extensive infrastructure and a long history of reserve replacement through continued development. Nong Yao (90 percent working interest) is Valeura’s largest and most profitable asset, and the company’s top operational priority. Following an expansion in 2024 which saw the installation of a third production facility and successful drilling thereafter, Nong Yao has become Valeura’s largest producing field, delivering approximately 10.6 mbbls/d in Q3 2025. Ongoing appraisal, seismic interpretation and infrastructure-led exploration support further production and reserves upside. Jasmine (100 percent working interest) and Manora (70 percent working interest) are mid-life fields that continue to exceed expectations through targeted drilling and operational optimisation. Jasmine has produced many times its originally-forecast ultimate recovery and has seen its economic life extended repeatedly. Manora, while smaller, has similar characteristics – continual extensions of economic life through drilling success and optimisation projects. Together, these assets provide stable production and strong operating margins. Wassana (100 percent working interest) represents a cornerstone growth project within the Thailand portfolio. Valeura is executing a major field redevelopment that includes a new central processing platform designed to increase production from approximately 3 mbbls/d to around 10 mbbls/d. First oil from the new facility is expected in Q2 2027, with the redevelopment extending field life into the 2040s and creating a hub for future satellite developments.

Gulf of Thailand Growth Platform (Non-operated) Beyond its existing producing fields, Valeura is expanding its footprint in Thailand through a strategic farm-in with PTT Exploration and Production, Thailand’s national oil company. The transaction significantly increases Valeura’s acreage position in the Gulf of Thailand and introduces exposure to both oil and gas opportunities adjacent to existing infrastructure. The blocks (G1/65 and G3/65) contain multiple existing discoveries and are already the subject of near-term development planning, with the potential to progress initial development projects toward final investment decisions in 2026. While the farm-in transaction remains subject to government approval, management views its nascent partnership with PTTEP as a key medium-term growth catalyst that complements Valeura’s operated production base.

Türkiye Deep Gas Asset (Non-operated, Legacy Upside) Valeura also retains an interest in a deep, tight-gas play in Türkiye, which represents a longer-dated upside opportunity. The asset has been farmed out to an experienced regional operator, limiting Valeura’s capital exposure while preserving upside through appraisal and testing activity. Management has positioned Türkiye as a “free option” for shareholders, providing potential upside without detracting from the company’s operational and strategic focus on the Asia-Pacific region.