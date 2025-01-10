- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Micron to Expand in Singapore with US$7 Billion AI Chip-packaging Facility
Micron will spend about US$7 billion to build a high-bandwidth memory chip-packaging facility adjacent to its existing manufacturing site in Singapore.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced a US$7 billion investment to build a high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip-packaging facility in Singapore to meet rising global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The facility, which will be adjacent to the US-based semiconductor manufacturer's existing manufacturing site in Singapore, broke ground this week and is scheduled to begin operations by 2026.
Designed to enhance the company’s advanced chip-packaging capabilities, the plant is expected to create 1,400 jobs initially, with the potential to generate up to 3,000 positions as operations scale by 2027.
In a Wednesday (January 8) announcement, Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's president and CEO, emphasized the growing demand for memory and storage solutions as AI adoption accelerates across industries.
“With the continued support of the Singapore government, our investment in this HBM advanced packaging facility strengthens our position to address the expanding AI opportunities ahead,” Mehrotra commented.
Singapore continues to strengthen its position as a hub for semiconductor innovation and AI-driven technologies.
The city-state has attracted significant attention from major tech players, with Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expanding their cloud and data center infrastructure in the region.
Singapore has become a focal point for global semiconductor production, and its government has supported these initiatives, recognizing the semiconductor sector as vital to the country’s economy.
For instance, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and a firm backed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330) are currently constructing a US$7.8 billion wafer plant in the country.
Micron's Singapore strategy complements its work in other parts of Asia, including a US$603 million chip-packaging facility in Xi’an, China, and an US$825 million assembly and testing plant in Gujarat, India, both announced in mid-2023.
The new facility will focus on packaging HBM chips, which are critical to high-performance computing systems like AI data centers. These chips are designed to handle large amounts of data at high speeds.
The Singapore facility is Micron's first advanced HBM chip-packaging plant in the country.
This past December, the company also finalized a US$6.165 billion subsidy with the US Department of Commerce to bolster domestic semiconductor production under the CHIPS and Science Act.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Tech Sector
Ready to invest in the tech sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Tech Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.