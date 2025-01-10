Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

PAM Secures A$35 Million Capital Commitment Agreement Commitment Positions PAM to Deliver Significant Project Outcomes Company to be re-named Flagship Minerals Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Uranium Outlook 2025

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence Investing

Micron to Expand in Singapore with US$7 Billion AI Chip-packaging Facility

Micron will spend about US$7 billion to build a high-bandwidth memory chip-packaging facility adjacent to its existing manufacturing site in Singapore.

A microchip with a US flag.
William Potter / Shutterstock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced a US$7 billion investment to build a high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip-packaging facility in Singapore to meet rising global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The facility, which will be adjacent to the US-based semiconductor manufacturer's existing manufacturing site in Singapore, broke ground this week and is scheduled to begin operations by 2026.

Designed to enhance the company’s advanced chip-packaging capabilities, the plant is expected to create 1,400 jobs initially, with the potential to generate up to 3,000 positions as operations scale by 2027.

In a Wednesday (January 8) announcement, Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's president and CEO, emphasized the growing demand for memory and storage solutions as AI adoption accelerates across industries.

“With the continued support of the Singapore government, our investment in this HBM advanced packaging facility strengthens our position to address the expanding AI opportunities ahead,” Mehrotra commented.

Singapore continues to strengthen its position as a hub for semiconductor innovation and AI-driven technologies.

The city-state has attracted significant attention from major tech players, with Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expanding their cloud and data center infrastructure in the region.

Singapore has become a focal point for global semiconductor production, and its government has supported these initiatives, recognizing the semiconductor sector as vital to the country’s economy.

For instance, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and a firm backed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330) are currently constructing a US$7.8 billion wafer plant in the country.

Micron's Singapore strategy complements its work in other parts of Asia, including a US$603 million chip-packaging facility in Xi’an, China, and an US$825 million assembly and testing plant in Gujarat, India, both announced in mid-2023.

The new facility will focus on packaging HBM chips, which are critical to high-performance computing systems like AI data centers. These chips are designed to handle large amounts of data at high speeds.

The Singapore facility is Micron's first advanced HBM chip-packaging plant in the country.

This past December, the company also finalized a US$6.165 billion subsidy with the US Department of Commerce to bolster domestic semiconductor production under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NASDAQ:MU
artificial intelligence stocksartificial intelligence investingnasdaq stockssingaporenyse stocksArtificial Intelligence Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Tech Sector

Ready to invest in the tech sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Tech Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.