Nextech3D.ai's Krafty Lab Signs New Multinational "Tier 1" Enterprise Agreement and Expands Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery

Enterprise-Grade Global Event Platform Now Supports International In-Person Delivery for Distributed Teams

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on immersive enterprise event technology, employee engagement, and global experiential solutions, today announced a major expansion of its Krafty Lab platform with international in-person delivery now live and the signing of a a Tier 1enterprise starter agreement with a multinational universal bank and financial services company, validating demand for centralized, scalable enterprise engagement solutions.

This milestone positions Krafty Lab as a globally scalable enterprise engagement platform, purpose-built to support distributed workforces, multinational corporations, and cross-border team building programs through a centralized, turnkey delivery model.

Tier

Investment

Universal Perks & AI-Driven Incentives

Tier 1: Starter

$25K-$50K

Standard 1:1 pricing; access to all Nextech AI platforms & reporting.

Tier 2: Growth

$75K-$150K

Bonus Credits; Priority scheduling; Quarterly strategic planning.

Tier 3: Enterprise

$250K+

Larger Bonus Credits; Dedicated Success Manager; Custom AI reporting.

Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery Now Live

Krafty Lab has successfully launched international in-person enterprise event execution, enabling global organizations to deliver consistent, high-quality employee engagement experiences across multiple countries through a single vendor and operating framework.

A recent anchor deployment in São Paulo, Brazil validates the platform's ability to execute enterprise-grade experiences across borders while maintaining standardized quality, reporting, and operational oversight.

Learn more about Krafty Lab's global offerings at:
https://www.kraftylab.com

End-to-End International Delivery Model

Krafty Lab's operational model is designed specifically for enterprise clients seeking scalable, repeatable, and measurable engagement programs. International delivery includes:

  • Pre-event planning and program design

  • Global logistics coordination and material shipment

  • On-site setup, facilitation, and instruction

  • Post-event reporting and engagement summaries

This end-to-end approach eliminates the need for enterprises to manage multiple local vendors, reducing complexity while increasing execution consistency across regions.

Multi-Format Enterprise Programming for Distributed Teams

Krafty Lab offers a broad catalog of in-person experiential formats commonly used in enterprise environments, including:

  • Music Bingo and interactive game formats

  • Trivia and competitive team challenges

  • Creative workshops such as art and candle making

  • Customizable culture-building and collaboration programs

These formats are deployed across employee engagement initiatives, leadership offsites, sales kickoffs, onboarding programs, and global team activations, supporting organizations with hybrid and fully distributed workforces.

Explore the full enterprise experience catalog at:
https://www.kraftylab.com

New Enterprise Agreement Signals Immediate Global Traction

Nextech3D.ai also announced that Krafty Lab has signed a Tier 1 enterprise starter agreement with a multinational universal bank and financial services company, validating demand for centralized, scalable enterprise engagement solutions.

The pilot includes three in-person events across three countries, with a planned global rollout in Q3 2026, positioning Krafty Lab for potential expansion into multi-region, long-term enterprise contracts.

This agreement reinforces a growing trend among large organizations seeking global employee engagement platforms that can support international teams without sacrificing consistency, data visibility, or operational control.

Krafty Lab Strengthens Nextech3D.ai's Enterprise Event Technology Platform

Krafty Lab operates as a key pillar within Nextech3D.ai's expanding enterprise event technology ecosystem, alongside:

  • Eventdex - enterprise registration, ticketing, and attendee management

  • MapD - interactive floor plans and spatial event intelligence

Together, these platforms support enterprise-scale events, employee engagement programs, and global experiential initiatives through an increasingly unified software and services stack.

Learn more about Nextech3D.ai's enterprise platform strategy at:
https://www.nextechar.com

"This enterprise agreement and global delivery expansion represent an important inflection point for Krafty Lab," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Large organizations are actively consolidating vendors and looking for scalable, global solutions to engage distributed teams. Krafty Lab is now positioned to serve enterprise customers worldwide with a proven, repeatable delivery model."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company provides registration, ticketing, interactive floor plans, engagement tools, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving Fortune 500 enterprise customers worldwide.

Website: Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Evan Gappelberg / CEO and Director866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities law.

Nextech3D.ai
