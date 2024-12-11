- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Micron Secures US$6.17 Billion CHIPS Act Subsidy to Expand US Semiconductor Manufacturing
The subsidy advances the Biden administration's push to enhance domestic chip production capacity and reduce dependency on global suppliers.
The US Department of Commerce said Tuesday (December 10) that it has finalized a US$6.165 billion subsidy for American chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to bolster domestic semiconductor production.
The funding comes under the CHIPS and Science Act, and will support the construction of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in New York and Idaho, enhancing the US' share of advanced memory chip production.
Micron will be provided US$4.6 billion for its New York operations and US$1.5 billion for its work in Idaho.
Currently, the company is building a "mega campus" on 1,400 acres in Clay, New York, and expanding operations in Boise, Idaho — all expected to create approximately 20,000 jobs by the end of the decade.
According to Reuters, Micron will be making dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips at its New York-based site. These chips are integral to modern technologies, with applications in personal computers and smartphones, in addition to vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI) systems and advanced defense applications.
Micron’s high-bandwidth memory is a critical component for new AI models as well.
The Department of Commerce has also outlined preliminary terms for a further US$275 million to expand Micron’s facility in Manassas, Virginia. This funding aims to modernize wafer production and bring more advanced technology onshore, particularly benefiting the defense, automotive and national security sectors.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized that investments in Micron and other tech companies are pivotal in reducing US reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening supply chain resilience.
“The CHIPS for America program will supercharge American innovation and technology and make our country more secure,” she said in a previous Department of Defense release.
Micron’s subsidy is part of a broader US$125 billion investment plan extending over the next few decades. The CHIPS Act, signed into law in 2022, allocated US$52.7 billion to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
Since that time, the Biden administration has announced significant subsidies to support the sector, including US$7.86 billion for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), US$6.6 billion for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330) US unit and US$1.5 billion for GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS).
Micron’s investment is projected to increase the US' share of advanced memory chip production from less than 2 percent today to about 10 percent by 2035. This shift is seen as critical as global demand for semiconductors continues to rise, with supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during the pandemic heightening the urgency to boost domestic output.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Biden Admin Awards Intel US$7.9 Billion for Semiconductor Sector Growth ›
- Hemlock Semiconductor Secures US$325 Million to Boost US Polysilicon Production ›
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Tech Sector
Ready to invest in the tech sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Tech Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.