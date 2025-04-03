Livium to Advance Battery Recycling with AU$850,000 Government Grant
The Western Australian government is providing the funding through an electronic waste infrastructure grants program.
Livium ( ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream Australia said on Wednesday (April 2) that it has executed an AU$850,000 grant funding agreement with the Western Australian government.
The grant will partially fund the development of Envirostream’s battery-recycling facility in Western Australia.
The money is being provided via an electronic waste (e-waste) infrastructure grants program, an initiative designed to support a statewide ban on sending e-waste to landfills that began on July 1, 2024.
Livium first announced the grant in November 2024, saying that the recycling facility will collect, sort, discharge and store batteries to establish integrated end-of-life battery processing domestically.
The facility forms part of Envirostream’s efforts to build a nationwide solution for e-waste management.
“This funding agreement with the WA Government represents another significant step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem,” said Livium Managing Director and CEO Simon Linge.
“The company’s long-term recycling strategy also involves the development of battery processing capabilities in WA and other states once minimum collection volumes are met," he added.
According to Livium, the grant is part of a recently announced additional AU$5.4 million in support for e-waste recycling initiatives in Western Australia. This amount is on top of AU$10 million in government grants to date.
Envirostream was launched in 2017 and is the first onshore company to offer lithium and mixed battery recycling in Australia. Its goal is to provide solutions for lithium-ion battery recycling.
Livium has been strengthening its position in the battery-recycling industry over the years.
On March 24, the company signed an exclusive recycling agreement with leading power tool manufacturer Hilti. Livium will exclusively recycle Hilti Fleet Management batteries over an initial period of three years.
The deal officially commenced on Tuesday (April 1).
