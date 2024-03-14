Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Battery Recycler Li-Cycle Secures US$75 Million Investment from Glencore

Major miner Glencore made an initial US$200 million investment in Li-Cycle in 2022 as part of its goal of integrating recycled battery materials into the supply chain.

green lithium-ion batteries
JLStock / Shutterstock

In a move toward making battery production more sustainable, Swiss mining conglomerate Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) has announced a US$75 million investment in Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY).

The investment underscores Glencore's commitment to promoting circularity within the battery materials space and further solidifies its partnership with Li-Cycle, a lithium-ion battery resource recovery company.

Glencore made an initial US$200 million investment in Li-Cycle in June 2022, designating the company as one of its preferred recycling partners and laying the foundation for a long-term partnership aimed at integrating recycled battery materials into the supply chain.

This week's agreement amends the existing convertible note between Li-Cycle and Glencore.

Under the new deal, Glencore will purchase a senior secured convertible note from Li-Cycle with an aggregate principal amount of US$75 million. It is structured to mature on the fifth anniversary of the closing date, and is convertible into common shares of Li-Cycle at an initial conversion price of US$0.53 per share.

The liquidity injection from Glencore comes at a crucial juncture for Li-Cycle, following the suspension of the construction of its Rochester plant in 2022. Due to rising construction costs, the company is taking a step back to re-evaluate its approach as it gears to revisit its spoke facility in New York, particularly by pursuing the US$375 million loan initially committed to by the Department of Energy during the beginning of the construction.

In a company announcement, Li-Cycle CEO Ajay Kochhar said Glencore's investment will support the company’s ongoing comprehensive review, through which Li-Cycle is seeking to recalibrate its strategy moving forward.

Furthermore, Li-Cycle co-founder and Executive Chairman Tim Johnston said that a recent review of its global recycling network revealed a market demand for critical battery materials, which it intends to capitalize on by reimagining its end-product mix options and approaches on its global recycling spokes.

“We are pleased to secure an additional $75 million investment from Glencore, following Glencore’s June 2022 investment, to improve our liquidity position while we continue our ongoing comprehensive review process," Kochhar said.

Following the announcement, Li-Cycle's share price surged 33 percent, increasing by US$0.54 cents per share.

Tim Johnston, executive chairman of Li-Cycle, emphasized the company's dedication to positioning itself as a leader in sustainable battery materials production, leveraging its patented recycling technology.

Battery recycling plays a pivotal role in mitigating environmental impact and reducing reliance on primary resource extraction. As demand for electric vehicle batteries continues to surge, recycling initiatives become increasingly crucial in minimizing waste and conserving valuable resources.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

cleantech investinglithium stockscleantech stocksnyse stockslithium investingLithium Investing
