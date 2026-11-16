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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 16, 2026 08:30AM PST
Ivanhoe Atlantic has yet to disclose the financial terms or ownership stakes.
sharafmaksumov / Adobe Stock
Ivanhoe Atlantic has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mari Minerals to set up an exploration joint venture in Balochistan, the Pakistani province that hosts Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) Reko Diq copper-gold project.
Under terms the company outlined on Friday (November 13), Ivanhoe Atlantic would operate the new Pakistan-incorporated venture and run greenfield exploration across a package of licenses in the province.
The partners still need to negotiate definitive agreements, including a shareholders’ agreement, obtain corporate and regulatory approvals, incorporate the venture and transfer the licenses into it.
“Our immediate priority is to finalize the definitive agreements and mobilize a disciplined, technically rigorous exploration program,” Ivanhoe Atlantic Executive Director Bradley Doig said in a recent press release.
Mari Minerals, the mining arm of Pakistani energy company Mari Energies, holds several exploration projects in the country, including copper and gold. Managing Director and CEO Faheem Haider said the partnership gives the company “a strong foundation to unlock the potential of the Chagai belt.”
Friedland said on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum on Thursday (November 12) that Ivanhoe Atlantic is in the early stages of setting up a local office in the country, Reuters reported.
Ivanhoe Atlantic tied the venture to US efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains, citing copper demand from artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure, grid upgrades, manufacturing, and defense.
Executive Chairman J. Peter Pham said the company has received “encouragement and support” from both the US government and Pakistan’s federal authorities.
Pakistan has stepped up efforts to draw foreign investment into its minerals sector. Last year, the government said it planned to offer concessions to US companies to invest in mining as part of tariff negotiations with Washington.
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by land area, has few operating mines. Its best-known asset, Reko Diq, holds about 17 million metric tons of copper and 29 million ounces of gold in indicated resources, according to Ivanhoe Atlantic. Barrick is developing the project with the Balochistan and federal governments.
Earlier this year, Barrick extended its review of Reko Diq amid escalating security concerns in Pakistan and the Middle East.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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