Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Base Metals Investing

Iran Earmarks US$38 Million for Mining Infrastructure Development

Iran's reserves of iron, copper and zinc are among the largest in the world, and the country is looking at ways to unlock its resource riches.

Iran on a map with a red push pin.
Blue Mist Film Studios / Shutterstock

The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has allocated 19 trillion rials (around US$38 million) to develop infrastructure and electricity supply for the country's mines.

As part of the country’s initiative to capitalize on its rich mineral resources and stimulate economic growth, IMIDRO has signed 28 agreements aimed at improving the infrastructure of private mines across the country.

These projects include 21 road construction initiatives and seven electricity supply projects, all of which come after US$32 million worth of investment from IMIDRO over the last 11 months.

Iran is one of the world's top 10 mineral-rich countries, with natural resources worth about US$27.3 trillion.

The nation has some of the largest global reserves of iron, copper and zinc. Its proven iron ore reserves stand at 2.7 billion metric tons (MT), while its copper reserves are at 2.6 billion MT. Iran's zinc reserves are estimated at 11 million MT.

The country also holds major reserves of gypsum, barite, lead and coal. Other notable minerals found in Iran include chromate and manganese, which are spread across its 15,000 mining areas.

The total proven reserves of Iran's mines are currently around 60 billion MT, with expectations to exceed 100 billion MT following extensive exploration programs arranged by the government.

Despite its mineral wealth, Iran's mining sector has faced challenges due to a lack of modern machinery, equipment and foreign investment, largely as a result of US sanctions, which have handicapped its ability to operate at full capacity.

In response, the Iranian government is focusing on leveraging the nation's domestic resources and capabilities to overcome these obstacles and achieve its mining sector goals.

In the calendar year ended on March 19, IMIDRO said over US$1.8 billion worth of mining projects became operational, creating more than 3,500 jobs. These projects span segments such as steel, copper, zinc, aluminum and infrastructure.

Iran's mineral exports were valued at US$13.7 billion for the period, notching a 9 percent increase from the previous year, while imports of mining and mineral products rose by 35 percent to US$7.3 billion.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
zinc investingiron investingsupply and demandsupply chaincopper investingCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22417.24-50.92
TSXV611.91-8.61
DOW39815.00-57.99
S&P 5005319.01-2.40
NASD16841.89+9.27
ASX7851.70-12.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2393.78-27.77
Silver31.39-0.64
Copper4.83-0.27
Oil77.77-0.45
Heating Oil2.45-0.03
Natural Gas2.78+0.11
×