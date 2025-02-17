- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Deadly Illegal Gold Mine Collapse in Mali Kills Dozens
At least 40 people are dead following the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Mali.
A deadly mine collapse in Western Mali’s Kayes region has left at least 40 people dead.
The BBC reported that the accident occurred on Saturday (February 15) near the towns of Kéniéba and Dabia, areas known for their rich gold deposits, but also notorious for informal, unregulated mining.
This disaster marks the second fatal mining accident in the country in just three weeks.
The victims were reportedly scavenging in open-pit mines left by industrial miners when the ground caved in. These informal miners, driven by economic hardship, often seek remnants of gold in unstable abandoned mine shafts.
Rescue teams have retrieved many of the bodies, though reports from local authorities continued to vary as of the time of this writing on Monday (February 17), with some sources reporting as many as 48 deaths.
The tragic incident comes as Mali struggles to manage its mining industry and regulate informal operations.
Despite being one of Africa's largest gold producers, the country is facing significant safety challenges due to inadequate oversight and unsafe mining practices — the result of poverty in local communities. Just weeks ago, at least 10 people were killed in a separate mining disaster when a tunnel flooded in the central region of Mali.
At the same time, the country’s formal mining industry is grappling with changing government regulations.
Mali’s military-led government is currently in a dispute with Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), one of the country’s largest foreign investors. In January, Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto mine was placed under a temporary suspension after the Malian government blocked gold shipments and seized 3 metric tons of gold worth approximately US$245 million.
The Malian government is seeking to increase its share of revenue from foreign mining operations, a stance that has drawn criticism from companies like Barrick and has led to tensions between the Canadian firm and the government.
Barrick has stated that it will resume operations at Loulo-Gounkoto once the shipment ban is lifted, but the political environment in Mali continues to create uncertainty for foreign investors.
Barrick’s CEO, Mark Bristow, has been outspoken about how the dispute is affecting the company's operations, noting that Barrick has paid substantial taxes to the government in recent years, including US$460 million in 2024 alone.
The collapse in Kayes, which occurred at an abandoned site once operated by a Chinese company, also brings attention to the role of foreign investors in Mali’s mining sector.
China has been a major player in developing Mali's resources, particularly gold, and companies from the country have faced criticism for their environmental practices and labor conditions.
While Chinese investments have improved infrastructure, including roads and transportation, concerns over environmental impact and the level of oversight remain.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold(Part I, The Basics)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.