IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Kimberly Ann, Founder, CEO, President & Executive Chair of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) , a Canadian mine development and exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions.

 

To begin the interview, Ann outlined Lahontan Gold's mission and strategic approach in Nevada's Walker Lane.

 

"At Lahontan Gold, we're doing something so special," she said. "I have a very extensive background in running successful businesses across the board, and this one is just a perfect storm of great assets, the best jurisdiction in the world, and the best timing with our new administration that's so pro-mining. Gold is finally on the critical metals list, and we have a past producer — perfect asset — that I'm so excited to tell everybody about."

 

Ann went on to describe the Santa Fe Mine's history and potential.

 

"The Santa Fe mine was a past producer from 1988 to 1994, open-pit style heap leach. It's the lowest cost style of operation you can have. It shut down from pure economics, because gold was at $340. They left a lot of gold and silver in the ground," she explained. "Right now, we have 2 million ounces that we're reporting to the world. We obviously have a lot more internally that we're working on, but really, it's a very simple story in that we have enough to have a mine again now, and we're fast-tracking it."

 

She also emphasized her business-first mindset and the importance of focusing on outcomes.

 

"I'm not emotional about it. I'm not in love with the project. I'm not thinking of anything but making money and making the company successful," she added. "I have a unique perspective in that, yes, I understand the geology. Yes, I understand the engineering background. But, more importantly, I understand the business and how to get to the finish line."

 

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Kimberly Ann, Founder, CEO, President & Executive Chair of Lahontan Gold , for a discussion on unlocking the potential of past-producing mines, leveraging Nevada's mining advantages, and driving shareholder-focused growth.

 

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com  

 

  About Lahontan Gold Corp.  

 

 Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km 2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1994 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz AuEq (48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t AuEq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz AuEq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t AuEq), all pit constrained ( AuEq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below* ).

 

The company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project toward production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025.

 

For more information, visit the company's website at www.LahontanGoldCorp.com  

 

  The technical content of this news release and the company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report.  

 

  * Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.  

 

  Forward-Looking Statements  

 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

 

Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada

IBN Initiates Coverage of Lahontan Gold Corp.

Via IBN Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) a Canadian mine development and exploration company, has selected IBN a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

 

Lahontan is advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions. Through its U.S. subsidiaries, the company controls four gold and silver properties in Nevada, three of which are 100%-owned and one controlled via a low-cost option to acquire full ownership. Lahontan is focused on unlocking oxide gold and silver value from past-producing, infrastructure-rich projects, with a clear near-term path to production.

Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of April 8, 2025, and April 22, 2025, the Company successfully completed its non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of 42,705,700 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,135,285 (the "Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Larry Lepard, through Equity Management Associates, LLC ("EMA") provided the lead order for the financing and were major participants in the Offering. Lahontan is excited to welcome Mr. Lepard and EMA as shareholders.

Lahontan Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of April 8, 2025, the Company has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement financing to up to 44,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,200,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.12 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term

Lahontan Announces Private Placement of Units

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.12 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term

VIDEO - CEO Clips - Lahontan Gold: Revitalizing a Proven Gold Asset in Nevada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Positioned in Nevada's prolific mining region, Lahontan Gold Corp. is advancing a proven gold asset with a strategy focused on near-term production and resource expansion. By fast-tracking development in a stable jurisdiction, the company aims to generate cash flow while continuing to grow its gold resource.

www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---lahontan-gold-corp-revitalizing-a-proven-gold-asset-in-nevada-btv-60

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. 
 
 

   

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. 
 
 

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - July 14, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000 (the "Offering").  The placement will consist of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit, priced at $0.06, comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.  Finders' fees consisting of 7 per cent in cash commission and 7 per cent in non-transferable finders' warrants may be paid in connection with the offering.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 cents per share over a 24-month period.  The Company expects the offering to close on or about July 31, 2025.

Apollo Silver Enters into Investor Relations Agreement

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Matthews Investments, to provide investor relations services to the Company, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Matthews Investments will receive consideration of C$7000month, payable monthly in arrears, for an initial term of three months, with the option for the Company to renew on a quarterly basis thereafter.

 

Matthews Investments, a company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, provides IR consulting services for public companies. Founding CEO, Richard Matthews, is an IR expert with more than 15 years of experience and with deep expertise in the mining industry. He has held senior management and board roles at Canadian publicly listed companies and has run highly successful, international IR programs. Neither Matthews Investments nor any of its principals hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of Apollo, however, they have advised that they may participate in a future financing or acquire shares in the open market.

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

 
   
  Silver Crown Royalties 
    
 

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - July 14 2025 –Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully closed the final tranche ("Final Tranche") of its non-brokered offering of units ("Units") that was previously announced on May 20, 2025 (the "Offering") and issued 132,693 Units at a price of C$6.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately C$862,505.50.

Exploration Target Defined for Antimony Canyon Project, Utah

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced EXPLORATION TARGET DEFINED FOR ANTIMONY CANYON PROJECT, UTAH

Download the PDF here.

JZR Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up To $1,500,000

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  JZR Gold Inc. 
          
 

July 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:  JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years after the closing of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause whereby, in the event that the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares traded on TSX Venture Exchange, or any other stock exchange on which the Company's common shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $0.75 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date that notice is provided by the Company to the Warrant holders. The Units, Shares, Warrants and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

