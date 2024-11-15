Mali Demands US$162 Million from Resolute Mining After Detaining Executives

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Precious Metals

Mali Demands US$162 Million from Resolute Mining After Detaining Executives

The government in Mali claimed Resolute owes US$162 million in back taxes days after it detained the gold miner's CEO and two others.

Close up of Mali on a map of Africa.
Libin Jose / Shutterstock

Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG,LSE:RSG) confirmed on Monday (November 11) that its CEO Terence Holohan and two company executives have been detained in Mali, West Africa, following weekend news articles on the detention.

According to the company, the three employees were in Bamako, Mali’s capital, to discuss with the mining and tax authorities the general activities related to its business practices and progress open claims made against the company.

“The three employees were unexpectedly detained,” Resolute said, adding that it “has followed all official processes with respect to its affairs and has provided the authorities with detailed responses to all the claims made.”

On Thursday (November 14), it was revealed that the government of Mali was demanding US$162 million, which it claimed was for Resolute’s alleged back taxes following a sector-wide audit.

Prior to this detention, four senior Malian employees of global miner Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX) were allegedly targeted by the military government and detained for several days in September. While the two parties agreed to a negotiation framework at the end of that month, on October 8 the government announced it wanted at least US$512 million from the company, claiming outstanding taxes and dividends.

Barrick denied the allegations made by the Malian Ministry of Mines and Finance Ministry in a statement, saying that it paid US$85 million to the government in the context of the ongoing negotiations and has consistently maintained its efforts to engage with the government since.

The detainments are part of a broader push by Mali's military-led government to assert greater control over its mining sector, increase local ownership and secure more revenue.

While the government of Mali claims that the detentions are over back taxes, it is believed the junta aims to renegotiate agreements under its updated mining code, which requires foreign companies to cede more financial benefits to Mali.

Since the detention of Resolute's executives was made public, the company’s shares have fallen more than 39 percent, from AU$0.66 on November 7 to AU$0.40 as of market close on Thursday.

On the same day, Resolute also announced that it had been temporarily suspended from trading on the Australian Stock Exchange following the reports surrounding its negotiations with the government in Mali.

The company has yet to comment on the payment demanded by the state.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:RSG
gold investinggold mininggold stocksmali
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.