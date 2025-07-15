WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON ESE SUBMISSION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to provide an update on its Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") submission for the Casino Project (the "Project").

 
 

The ESE Statement incorporates extensive technical work, including environmental and socio-economic baselines studies and assessments. Western is pleased with the progress to date and the level of consultation achieved thus far with First Nations and communities. The feedback from this engagement is making the Project stronger, and we look forward to continuing and intensifying these efforts during the assessment process. The Company expects to deliver its ESE Statement to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") before the end of October.

 

"The Western team and our external consultants have been working diligently on the Project ESE Statement" said Sandeep Singh , President & CEO. "There is an incredible amount of work that has already gone into the Project. We are now in the final stages of compiling and refining this body of work into our submission.

 

The Company is the first to undertake a Panel Review in the Yukon , the highest level of rigor of any project assessed in the territory. We welcome that oversight and believe, more than ever, that the Project can be advanced sustainably and for the benefit of all Yukoners.

 

As one of Canada's largest and most advanced critical minerals projects, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from Yukon and Federal priorities around resource security, Arctic sovereignty, and nation-strengthening infrastructure."

 

 western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

 

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

 

On behalf of the board,

 

  "Sandeep Singh"  

 

  Sandeep Singh  
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation 

 

   Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the timing of the ESE Statement submission and expectations about the assessment process.  

 

  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.  

 

  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.  

 

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD EXTENDS TECHNICAL COLLABORATION WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce an extension and revision of its Investor Rights Agreement ("IRA") with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto").

 
 

As part of a revised IRA, Rio Tinto will continue to hold a seat on the Casino Technical and Sustainability Committee ("TSC"), along with one representative from Mitsubishi Materials and three from Western, to promote ongoing technical collaboration. Rio Tinto's existing standstill and trading restrictions, along with certain other obligations, will remain in effect, while the previous board observer right and potential board seat rights have been extinguished. The revised IRA will expire on the earlier of November 30, 2026 , or when Rio Tinto's ownership falls below 5%.

 

"We are pleased to maintain Rio Tinto's presence on the TSC as it has been mutually beneficial to both Western and Rio Tinto," said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO. "Rio Tinto remains a supportive shareholder, and we value the expertise they bring to bear on the project. It did make sense, however, to refine some of the previous rights, especially as we have taken steps to enhance our own independent board of directors over time."

 

 western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

 

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

 

On behalf of the board,

 

  "Sandeep Singh"  

 

  Sandeep Singh  
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation 

 

   Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the ongoing rights and obligations of Rio Tinto and the progression of the Casino Project.  

 

  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.  

 

  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.  

 

WESTERN COPPER ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

WESTERN COPPER ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

 
 

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 12, 2025.

 
 

A total of 99,165,184 common shares were represented at the AGM, accounting for 49.58% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor are set out below.

 

Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:

 
 
                                   
 

   Director   

 		 

   Votes For   

 		 

   % For   

 		 

   Votes Withheld   

 		 

   % Withheld   

 

 

  Raymond Threlkeld  

 		 

  83,398,357  

 		 

  97.66 %  

 		 

  1,998,747  

 		 

  2.34 %  

 
 

  Sandeep Singh  

 		 

  85,272,115  

 		 

  99.85 %  

 		 

  124,989  

 		 

  0.15 %  

 
 

  Robert Chausse  

 		 

  85,009,906  

 		 

  99.55 %  

 		 

  387,198  

 		 

  0.45 %  

 
 

  Michael Vitton  

 		 

  61,999,900  

 		 

  72.60 %  

 		 

  23,397,204  

 		 

  27.40 %  

 
 

  Klaus Zeitler  

 		 

  82,509,179  

 		 

  96.62 %  

 		 

  2,887,925  

 		 

  3.38 %  

 
 

  Pamela O'Hara  

 		 

  85,215,910  

 		 

  99.79 %  

 		 

  181,194  

 		 

  0.21 %  

 
 
 

Voting results for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor are as follows:

 
 
        
 

   Votes For   

 		 

   % For   

 		 

   Votes Withheld   

 		 

   % Withheld   

 
 

  98,940,364  

 		 

  99.77 %  

 		 

  224,820  

 		 

  0.23 %  

 
 
 

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

 

 western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

 

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

 

On behalf of the board,

 

  "Sandeep Singh"  

 

  Sandeep Singh  
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation 

 

   Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the anticipated advancement of the Casino Project, the continued support and involvement of Mitsubishi Materials, and the potential benefits of the extended investor rights agreement.  

 

  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.  

 

  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.  

 

WESTERN COPPER FORMALLY EXTENDS INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

WESTERN COPPER FORMALLY EXTENDS INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

 
 

 western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") has completed the precondition for the previously announced extension of their investor rights agreement.

 
 

Mitsubishi Materials acquired two million common shares of the Company through open market purchases, taking their overall ownership to approximately 5%. Consequently, the investor rights agreement between the two groups has now been extended to May 30, 2026 , in accordance with the amended terms announced on April 15, 2025 .

 

"We are extremely pleased to maintain, and enhance, our relationship with Mitsubishi Materials." said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO. "They remain an incredibly supportive shareholder, and we value their expertise as we advance the Casino Project."

 

 western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

 

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

 

On behalf of the board,

 

  "Sandeep Singh"  

 

  Sandeep Singh  
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation 

 

   Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the anticipated advancement of the Casino Project, the continued support and involvement of Mitsubishi Materials, and the potential benefits of the extended investor rights agreement.  

 

  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.  

 

  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.  

 

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CONTINUES BOARD RENEWAL PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CONTINUES BOARD RENEWAL PROCESS

 
 

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce further progress on its board renewal process.

 
 

In connection with the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), Dr. Bill Williams will retire from his last remaining board position, and Tara Christie will not stand for re-election in order to focus on her existing executive priorities. Western is pleased to announce the nomination of Pamela O'Hara for election to the board of directors at the Company's AGM on June 12, 2025 .

 

Ms. O'Hara brings over 30 years of experience advancing mining and transportation infrastructure projects, as well as a deep level of expertise in the Yukon . She has been heavily involved in permitting large projects including Ekati, Voisey's Bay, Wolverine, Hope Bay , Canadian Pacific Railway, and the Port of Vancouver . A Registered Professional Biologist and Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner, Ms. O'Hara is known for delivering innovative, community-focused projects and successfully navigating regulatory environments. Ms. O'Hara holds a B.Sc. in Biology and Oceanography from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Environment and Management from Royal Roads University.

 

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Bill for his many contributions to Western over the years and wish him all the best in his retirement," said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO. "We also thank Tara for her years of dedicated service and support to Western. Looking ahead, as we advance the Casino Project through environmental assessment and permitting, Pamela's proven ability to navigate regulatory processes and deliver major projects will be a significant asset to the board of directors and the broader team."

 

 western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

 

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

 

On behalf of the board,

 

  "Sandeep Singh"  

 

Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation 

 

  Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements  

 

  This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.  

 

  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.  

 

  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.  

 

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

 
 

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its relationship with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials").

 
 

Western has entered into an amended and restated investor rights agreement (the "Agreement") with Mitsubishi Materials, most notably extending the rights and obligations thereunder until May 30, 2026 , subject to Mitsubishi Materials acquiring 2 million common shares of the Company through open market purchases. These purchases will be non-dilutive to existing shareholders, as no new shares will be issued by the Company. Upon completion, Mitsubishi Materials' equity ownership in Western is expected to return to approximately 5%.

 

"Mitsubishi Materials have been a supportive partner, and we are pleased to see them grow their ownership in Western," said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO. "Their continued support through this proposed new investment, made through non-dilutive, open market purchases, is another vote of confidence in the team and the   Casino   Project. The corresponding extension of rights reflects the productive and aligned relationship we've built, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate as we advance one of Canada's most important critical minerals projects."

 

 western copper and gold corporation is developing the   Casino   Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

 

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the   Casino   Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

 

On behalf of the board,

 

  "Sandeep Singh"  

 

  Sandeep Singh  
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation 

 

   Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding Mitsubishi Materials acquiring additional common shares of the Company.  

 

  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the   Casino   project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.  

 

  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.  

 

 

 

