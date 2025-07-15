Canadian Gold Resources (TSXV:CAN)

Canadian Gold Resources Secures Permits for Exploration Bulk Sample at Lac Arsenault

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all required permits from the Government of Québec to proceed with a bulk sampling program with plans to test between 5,000 to 10,000 tonnes of mineralized materials at its 100%-owned Lac Arsenault Gold Project, located in the Gaspé region of eastern Québec. The bulk sample is intended for exploration purposes only and is not considered a production decision.

As a condition of the permit, the Company is required to drill three (3) shallow water monitoring wells in the vicinity of the proposed sampling area to identify potential groundwater presence. If water tables are encountered, baseline water quality testing will be conducted both before and after the program. Canadian Gold fully supports this requirement as part of its commitment to responsible exploration and environmental stewardship.

Next Steps

With permits secured, Canadian Gold will now begin preparations for mobilizing personnel and equipment to site. In the coming weeks, the Company will finalize agreements with drilling, excavation, and haulage contractors, complete the required water wells, and install temporary infrastructure to support safe operations near the Baker and Mersereau veins. Once site preparation is complete, material sampling is anticipated to commence and continue for approximately three weeks. The sampled material will be transported to a third-party facility for off-site processing and analysis. Updates will be provided as results become available, including recoveries and implications for future exploration planning.

Management Commentary

Ron Goguen, President & CEO of Canadian Gold, commented:

"Receiving this permit is a major milestone in the advancement of our Lac Arsenault Project. This program is designed to evaluate the technical and geological characteristics of the near-surface mineralization. Historical work conducted by Imperial and Esso Minerals in the 1970s reported a historical estimate of approximately 40,000 tonnes grading 15.43 g/t gold and 197 g/t silver (Stevenson, L., 1975, Geological Report on the Lac Arsenault Property, Esso Minerals Canada). A subsequent 1996 report revised the estimate to 199,580 tonnes grading 9.59 g/t gold, or approximately 61,536 contained ounces (Côté, R., 1996, Lac Arsenault Project Resource Evaluation, Unpublished Internal Report). While these historical estimates do not comply with current CIM standards, they indicate strong historical interest in this high-grade system. Additional core drilling, systematic surface sampling, and database verification will be required to validate the data and assess whether a current resource can be defined."

Clarification on Economic Potential

While Canadian Gold is encouraged by the opportunity to generate technical and metallurgical data from the bulk sample, no economic analysis has been completed, and there are no mineral reserves at Lac Arsenault. Any references to possible revenue from sample processing are entirely speculative and do not demonstrate economic viability. There is no production decision and no feasibility study has been conducted. Should positive results occur, proceeds may be allocated toward working capital, additional exploration, or future shareholder returns, but no production decision or dividend policy has been made at this time. There is no assurance that results will support future exploration or development decisions.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11663/258860_96b60e43f467fb2b_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Aerial view of the Lac Arsenault Project showing the Baker and Mersereau vein system areas. The upcoming bulk sample will be extracted from these zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11663/258860_96b60e43f467fb2b_001full.jpg

Historical Resource Estimate Disclosure (NI 43-101 2.4)

The Company refers to the following historical estimates:

  • Stevenson, L. (1975) - Geological Report on the Lac Arsenault Property, Esso Minerals Canada:
    40,000 tonnes @ 15.43 g/t Au and 197 g/t Ag
  • Côté, R. (1996) - Lac Arsenault Project Resource Evaluation, Unpublished Internal Report:
    199,580 tonnes @ 9.59 g/t Au (approx. 61,536 contained oz Au)

These historical estimates were based on underground sampling and trenching using manual polygonal methods. The estimates are relevant as they reflect historical interpretations, but they pre-date NI 43-101 and do not comply with current CIM Definition Standards. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating the estimates as current, and further verification is required.

To bring these historical estimates into compliance with current CIM standards, the Company anticipates conducting:

  • Systematic diamond drilling to confirm historical grade and geometry of the mineralized zones;
  • Verification sampling of archived and in-situ material, if available;
  • Construction of a validated digital geological model based on modern logging and QA/QC procedures;
  • Density determinations and geostatistical analysis in accordance with current best practices;
  • Independent resource estimation by a Qualified Person using current CIM categories and estimation methods.

The Company believes the planned exploration bulk sample will provide critical geological, grade continuity, and metallurgical information to support this process.

About the Lac Arsenault Project

The Lac Arsenault Project is located in Québec's Gaspé region and hosts multiple high-grade epithermal-style vein systems including the Baker, Mersereau, and Dunning veins. The project lies along the Grand Pabos Fault, a regional structure within the Gaspé-Newfoundland tectonic belt that shares characteristics with other productive gold systems, such as the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault Zone (Abitibi) and the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake Shear Zone (Newfoundland), which are known to host multi-million-ounce deposits.

Surface Sample Highlights

Baker Vein

Sample ID

Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Pb (%)
BVA2025-00428.9306
BVA2025-00622.939917.8
BVA2025-0085.3245225.7
Historical*32.83
Historical*15.431976.6

Mersereau Vein

Sample ID

Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Pb (%)
MERS-125.544718.4
Historical*39.777.30.88
Historical*13.41094.69
Historical*5.161945.13

* Historical results are cited from Stevenson (1975). These assays are not compliant with NI 43-101 and are provided for reference only. Surface samples are selective in nature and may not reflect the average grade or continuity of mineralization.

Note: The 2025 surface sample results shown above were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 9, 2025, which included complete QA/QC protocols and analytical methods in accordance with NI 43-101.

The purpose of the permitted bulk sample is to evaluate grade continuity, test metallurgical recoveries, and gather data to inform future exploration and development decisions. The Company cautions that this bulk sampling initiative is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic or technical viability. As such, the technical and economic outcomes are uncertain, and there is a higher risk of failure. The bulk sample program is exploratory in nature.

About Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company advancing a portfolio of precious metals projects in Québec. The Company's flagship asset is the Lac Arsenault Project, where a fully permitted bulk sampling program of up to 10,000 tonnes is now ready to get underway. Canadian Gold also holds interests in other highly prospective properties in the Gaspé Peninsula and remains committed to discovery-driven growth.

Qualified Person Statement:

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smethurst, P.Geo., a Director of Canadian Gold and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Ron Goguen
President & CEO, Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.
rongoguen@cdngold.com
+1 (506) 383-4274

Investor Relations
investors@cdngold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration plans, the timing and execution of the bulk sample program, and the potential results or economic implications of the program. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks. There is no assurance that the bulk sample will achieve its intended objectives or lead to a compliant resource estimate or economic development. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

tsxv:cantsxv stocksgold investingGold Investing
CAN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Yachts and hotels on Lake Boca Raton.

Rule Symposium 2025: Gold, Geopolitics and the Real Asset Uprising

The resource investing community descended on Boca Raton, Florida, during the first full week of July for another edition of the Rule Symposium, hosted by veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule.

The five day event featured an illustrious array of speakers, panelists and companies sharing a wealth of investor knowledge. As in years past, gold remained a top focus, with many presenters stressing the value it offers investors.

Opening the conference, Rule provided a sobering overview of the current economic trajectory. He urged investors to set aside political narratives and instead focus on the raw arithmetic of America’s financial condition.

Keep reading...Show less
Surface Metals (CSE:SUR)

Surface Metals

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar on Exploration Activities at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar on Exploration Activities at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") invites investors to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A.

CEO Oscar Louzada will provide an overview of the Company's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname, where historical drilling and artisanal mining underscore the project's resource potential, and a sufficiently funded drilling campaign is set to commence imminently.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling

Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Aircore doubles Lighthorse strike prompts RC drilling

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

Related News

Resource Investing

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

rare earth investing

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Precious Metals Investing

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

tungsten investing

Almonty Shares Rise on Nasdaq Debut Amid US Push to Secure Tungsten Supply

critical metals investing

Lockheed Eyes Pacific Seabed Mining Boom

Precious Metals Investing

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company UraEx Resources Commences Summer 2025 Drilling Program at South Dufferin Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

×