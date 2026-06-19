Investor Insight Gemdale Gold has a diversified, Finland-focused portfolio anchored by its flagship Pontio Gold Project, combining strong financial support, including backing from new shareholder, Eldorado Gold Corp, and deep regional experience and expertise to advance the Pontio Gold Project and make additional new gold and critical minerals discoveries in one of the world’s most attractive low-risk jurisdictions for mining.

Overview Gold continues to shine as a leading commodity in the resource sector, with various consulting firms and analysts predicting prices as high as US$8,000 to US$10,000 per ounce by 2030. Finland-focused exploration company Gemdale Gold (TSXV: GEMG ,OTCQB:GDGIF) is positioned to benefit from strong gold prices with its flagship Pontio Gold Project, located in the Bothnian Gold Belt of western Finland. The company highlights the project’s potential to host a large-scale gold system, with 15,000 meters of drilling completed across a 4-kilometer strike. Infill drilling is currently underway to support a maiden resource estimate, expected within 12 months. In addition to Pontio, the company maintains a diversified portfolio of exploration-stage and advanced-stage projects targeting gold, copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-group metals, including a group of carefully selected licenses in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (“CLGB”), where Agnico Eagle has just made a big consolidation move with the acquisition, valued at up to C$4.5 billion, of Rupert Resources, Aurion Resources and B2 Gold’s interests in the Aurion joint venture in the CLGB. The company completed a public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in February 2026 and on the OTCQB Venture Market in April 2026. Following the listing in February, a C$2.4 million investment was made by mid-tier gold miner, Eldorado Gold. Gemdale’s management and technical team brings decades of exploration experience in Finland, with extensive regional knowledge and a longstanding operational presence in the country. The company is also pursuing a disciplined capital allocation strategy, including earn-in partnerships on select non-core assets, while prioritizing advancement of the Pontio project toward a maiden resource estimate.

Company Highlights Tier-1 jurisdiction : Finland consistently ranked highly for overall investment attractiveness in the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies.



: Finland consistently ranked highly for overall investment attractiveness in the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies. Well funded and industry validated : Strategic C$2.4 million investment from Eldorado Gold.



: Strategic C$2.4 million investment from Eldorado Gold. Diversified exploration portfolio : Major focus on gold, but also has copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-group metals projects across Finland.



: Major focus on gold, but also has copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-group metals projects across Finland. Experienced leadership: Management and technical team has decades of geological/exploration and capital markets experience, including CEO Toby Strauss, who is a seasoned geologist with over 30 years’ experience in Finnish mining and exploration operations, and Patrick Chidley, Executive Chairman, also a geologist and formerly one of the USA’s leading gold mining analysts.

Key Projects Pontio Gold Project The 100-percent-owned Pontio gold project is located in western-central Finland within the Bothnian Gold Belt, an established mining region with excellent infrastructure and access to low cost power, water, ports, road and rail and skilled labor. The project hosts a large-scale gold system along the M2 trend, where gold mineralization has been identified over approximately four kilometers of strike length with wide zones of gold mineralization up to 100m in estimated true width. Extensive exploration work has been completed at the project by both Gemdale and previous operators, including geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling and drilling and 15,000 meters of diamond drilling to date. Gemdale is currently conducting an infill drilling program designed to support a maiden mineral resource estimate and updated NI 43-101 technical report, due within 12 months. Isoneva Gold Project The Isoneva Gold Project consists of three contiguous exploration permits and one reservation area located in central Finland within the Bothnian region, acquired via free staking based on historical high-grade gold recovered from glacial boulders and till sampling. The site features deep glacial deposits requiring investigation through geochemistry, geophysics and boulder tracing. Gemdale has undertaken base-of-till drilling and diamond drilling combined with geophysical surveys to identify the source of historical gold mineralization. The project is funded and under option to Nordique Resources, with potential progression to full ownership upon fulfillment of specified financial commitments, including spending C$3 million over 3 years on exploration. Gemdale would then benefit from significant additional cash or share payments depending on certain milestones, plus own a royalty on the project. Savo Project The Savo project, located in the Rantasalmi reservation area in Southeastern Finland, includes of the Osikönmaki gold deposit. Gemdale applied for an exploration permit for Savo in March 2025 and awaits approval from the Finnish government authorities. Osikönmaki is a shear zone-hosted gold system with past NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates produced in 2006, 2011 and 2018 on relatively shallow mineralization that remains open down plunge and down dip. Gemdale aims to increase the value of this project by performing deeper drilling and resource work, once the permit has been approved. Lapland Projects Gemdale Gold holds a portfolio of exploration properties located in northern Finland encompassing the Sirkka extension claims and Ranta properties, located in the same district as Agnico Eagle Mines' Kittilä gold mine (Europe’s largest gold mine) and Rupert Resources’ world class Ikkari gold discovery. The company targets gold and other valuable metals, including copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-group metals across these assets. Lapland has been gaining traction and investor attention, as evidenced by Agnico Eagle’s recent move to acquire Rupert Resources, Aurion Resources and B2 Gold’s Aurion JV in transactions valued at up to C$4.5 billion. New entrants are entering the district too, with KoBold Metals , among others, ramping up activities exploring for critical metals in the region, while Anglo American is progressing plans for a major new mine at its world class Sakatti copper-nickel-PGM project . Gemdale’s projects in the district are open for joint venture deals.