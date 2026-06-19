Investor Insight
Gemdale Gold has a diversified, Finland-focused portfolio anchored by its flagship Pontio Gold Project, combining strong financial support, including backing from new shareholder, Eldorado Gold Corp, and deep regional experience and expertise to advance the Pontio Gold Project and make additional new gold and critical minerals discoveries in one of the world’s most attractive low-risk jurisdictions for mining.
Overview
Gold continues to shine as a leading commodity in the resource sector, with various consulting firms and analysts predicting prices as high as US$8,000 to US$10,000 per ounce by 2030.
Finland-focused exploration company Gemdale Gold (TSXV:GEMG,OTCQB:GDGIF) is positioned to benefit from strong gold prices with its flagship Pontio Gold Project, located in the Bothnian Gold Belt of western Finland. The company highlights the project’s potential to host a large-scale gold system, with 15,000 meters of drilling completed across a 4-kilometer strike. Infill drilling is currently underway to support a maiden resource estimate, expected within 12 months.
In addition to Pontio, the company maintains a diversified portfolio of exploration-stage and advanced-stage projects targeting gold, copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-group metals, including a group of carefully selected licenses in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (“CLGB”), where Agnico Eagle has just made a big consolidation move with the acquisition, valued at up to C$4.5 billion, of Rupert Resources, Aurion Resources and B2 Gold’s interests in the Aurion joint venture in the CLGB.
The company completed a public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in February 2026 and on the OTCQB Venture Market in April 2026. Following the listing in February, a C$2.4 million investment was made by mid-tier gold miner, Eldorado Gold. Gemdale’s management and technical team brings decades of exploration experience in Finland, with extensive regional knowledge and a longstanding operational presence in the country. The company is also pursuing a disciplined capital allocation strategy, including earn-in partnerships on select non-core assets, while prioritizing advancement of the Pontio project toward a maiden resource estimate.
Company Highlights
- Tier-1 jurisdiction: Finland consistently ranked highly for overall investment attractiveness in the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
- Well funded and industry validated: Strategic C$2.4 million investment from Eldorado Gold.
- Diversified exploration portfolio: Major focus on gold, but also has copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-group metals projects across Finland.
- Experienced leadership: Management and technical team has decades of geological/exploration and capital markets experience, including CEO Toby Strauss, who is a seasoned geologist with over 30 years’ experience in Finnish mining and exploration operations, and Patrick Chidley, Executive Chairman, also a geologist and formerly one of the USA’s leading gold mining analysts.
Key Projects
Pontio Gold Project
The 100-percent-owned Pontio gold project is located in western-central Finland within the Bothnian Gold Belt, an established mining region with excellent infrastructure and access to low cost power, water, ports, road and rail and skilled labor. The project hosts a large-scale gold system along the M2 trend, where gold mineralization has been identified over approximately four kilometers of strike length with wide zones of gold mineralization up to 100m in estimated true width.
Extensive exploration work has been completed at the project by both Gemdale and previous operators, including geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling and drilling and 15,000 meters of diamond drilling to date.
Gemdale is currently conducting an infill drilling program designed to support a maiden mineral resource estimate and updated NI 43-101 technical report, due within 12 months.
Isoneva Gold Project
The Isoneva Gold Project consists of three contiguous exploration permits and one reservation area located in central Finland within the Bothnian region, acquired via free staking based on historical high-grade gold recovered from glacial boulders and till sampling. The site features deep glacial deposits requiring investigation through geochemistry, geophysics and boulder tracing. Gemdale has undertaken base-of-till drilling and diamond drilling combined with geophysical surveys to identify the source of historical gold mineralization.
The project is funded and under option to Nordique Resources, with potential progression to full ownership upon fulfillment of specified financial commitments, including spending C$3 million over 3 years on exploration. Gemdale would then benefit from significant additional cash or share payments depending on certain milestones, plus own a royalty on the project.
Savo Project
The Savo project, located in the Rantasalmi reservation area in Southeastern Finland, includes of the Osikönmaki gold deposit. Gemdale applied for an exploration permit for Savo in March 2025 and awaits approval from the Finnish government authorities.
Osikönmaki is a shear zone-hosted gold system with past NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates produced in 2006, 2011 and 2018 on relatively shallow mineralization that remains open down plunge and down dip. Gemdale aims to increase the value of this project by performing deeper drilling and resource work, once the permit has been approved.
Lapland Projects
Gemdale Gold holds a portfolio of exploration properties located in northern Finland encompassing the Sirkka extension claims and Ranta properties, located in the same district as Agnico Eagle Mines' Kittilä gold mine (Europe’s largest gold mine) and Rupert Resources’ world class Ikkari gold discovery. The company targets gold and other valuable metals, including copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-group metals across these assets.
Lapland has been gaining traction and investor attention, as evidenced by Agnico Eagle’s recent move to acquire Rupert Resources, Aurion Resources and B2 Gold’s Aurion JV in transactions valued at up to C$4.5 billion. New entrants are entering the district too, with KoBold Metals, among others, ramping up activities exploring for critical metals in the region, while Anglo American is progressing plans for a major new mine at its world class Sakatti copper-nickel-PGM project. Gemdale’s projects in the district are open for joint venture deals.
Management Team
Dr. Toby Strauss — President, CEO and Director
An economic geologist with more than 30 years of mining industry experience, Dr. Strauss has extensive operational and executive experience in Finland. His expertise spans gold and base metals exploration, with a strong focus on exploration targeting and geological modelling. He also founded and is a consulting geologist at Merlyn Consulting Ltd and currently serves as a non-executive director of Talmora Diamonds. He holds a Ph.D in geology focused on gold deposits in Finland.
Patrick Chidley — Executive Chairman
With over three decades of experience in mining, gold-sector finance and investment analysis, Chidley is a mining geologist, having begun his career working as a geologist in southern Africa. He has also worked as a commodities analyst, in investment banking and fund management, including working with the USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund, and spent 14 years as a gold mining industry analyst, including serving as HSBC’s lead New York gold mining analyst. His career combines technical mining expertise with deep capital markets experience across exploration, project evaluation and mining finance. Chidley continues to support resource-focused investment and advisory initiatives through 3ppm LP and 3ppb LLC.
David Pym — Chief Operating Officer and Director
David Pym is a geologist with over 30 years of mining industry experience, including more than 25 years working in Finland. He previously served as chief executive officer of Belvedere Resources, where he helped advance Finnish gold and polymetallic projects through acquisitions, joint ventures and financings. Pym has extensive expertise in exploration, mine development and corporate leadership, as well as mining law reform and sustainability initiatives. As Chief Operating Officer, he oversees Gemdale Gold’s technical and operational activities.
Paul Durham — Vice President, Corporate Development and Director
Paul Durham has more than 40 years of experience spanning mining, gold exploration, mining finance and corporate development. He began his career with Gold Fields of South Africa, working on gold and base metals projects, before building a successful career as a mining analyst and mining equities specialist with Scotiabank and HSBC. Durham has extensive experience in investor relations and corporate development for junior mining companies, supporting financings and market positioning within the gold sector. He also serves as a partner at 3ppm LP and a consultant with 3ppb LLC.
J. Dan Denbow - Director (Independent)
Dan has been an advisor and independent director for Gemdale Gold since 2021. Denbow is currently CEO, President and a Director for Signature Resources, Ltd, a gold exploration company with an exploration project in NW Ontario. Before this, Denbow spent more than thirty years in capital markets. Denbow was a portfolio manager for USAA Investment Management Company, responsible for managing over US$4 billion in three strategies: domestic dividend, global dividend, and the USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund. The USAA Precious Metals Fund received numerous awards during his tenure. He also serves as the chairman of the board of directors for Denver Gold Group. He is also President of Denbow Oil & Gas. Denbow holds an MBA from Texas Christian University Neeley School of Business and is a CFA charter holder.
John Pearson - Director (Independent)
John Pearson is an experienced investor relations practitioner with more 40 years of natural resources industry experience, of which 35 years were directly in Investor Relations. Pearson served 15 years as Vice President of Investor Relations at Centerra Gold Inc. until his retirement at the end of 2021. Prior to joining Centerra Gold Inc. in 2006, he held senior investor relations and corporate communications positions from 1987 with Stillwater Mining Company, SouthernEra Resources Limited, Pegasus Gold Inc., LAC Minerals Ltd. and Canamax Resources Ltd. Most recently. Pearson served as an independent director of the Denver Gold Group and in the past was an independent director of Marifil Mines Ltd. Pearson began his career in 1981 as an exploration geologist working for a variety of mining companies including Kerr Addison Mines Ltd., BP Resources Canada (Selco Division), and Abermin Resources. Pearson holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Lakehead University.
Robert Graham Richardson, CA - Director (Independent)
Robert Graham Richardson is a Canadian CPA with over fifteen years of finance experience in the mining sector, including adapting and partnering with various levels of organizations to achieve desired outcomes. He currently serves as chief financial officer for Faraday Copper Corp. Previously, he was the chief financial officer for Fireweed Metals Corp and the senior director of finance and accounting at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Before that, he was the assistant controller, North America at Newmont Corporation, following the acquisition of Goldcorp Inc. in April 2019. Before his role with Newmont Corporation, he was the director of Finance Performance Management at Goldcorp Inc. after joining in 2016 and holding progressively senior finance roles within the organization. Richardson started his career with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited in their mining practice in Vancouver, and subsequently Melbourne, Australia. Richardson has a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of British Columbia, Sauder School of Business.
Paul Harbidge, MSc. — Advisor
Paul Harbidge is a geologist with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and mine development, with a strong track record of major gold discoveries. He is currently president and chief executive officer of Faraday Copper and previously CEO of GT Gold, where he led the company through its C$456 million acquisition by Newmont in 2021. Harbidge was senior vice president of Exploration at Goldcorp and earlier led exploration teams at Randgold Resources, contributing to five major gold discoveries, including the +5Moz Gounkoto deposit in Mali and the +4Moz Massawa deposit in Senegal.
Matthew Grainger, MSc. — Advisor
A mining executive with more than 25 years of experience across exploration, capital markets, project generation and mining strategy, Grainger currently serves as Vice President of Value Creation and Portfolio Management at VerAI. He has extensive experience building and financing mining ventures in multiple jurisdictions. Grainger co-founded several successful exploration and project generation companies, including Elemental Altus Royalties, and has been involved in more than US$250 million in transactions spanning IPOs, joint ventures, M&A and project sales.