Genesis Moves to Acquire Magnetic in US$450 Million Deal, Boosts Laverton Growth Strategy
Completion of the deal is targeted for June 2026, pending customary approvals and clearances.
Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) has struck a recommended deal to acquire Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) in a transaction that would add more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold to its Laverton inventory and reshape its production growth outlook in Western Australia.
Under a binding Scheme Implementation Deed announced Tuesday (February 17), Genesis will acquire 100 percent of Magnetic via a court-approved scheme of arrangement. The offer values Magnetic at approximately US$450 million on a fully diluted basis.
At the centre of the deal is Magnetic’s flagship Lady Julie gold project in the Laverton region, which hosts a mineral resource of approximately 2.2 million ounces grading 1.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, and ore reserves of around 1 million ounces at 1.7 g/t. The project sits roughly 20 kilometres from Genesis’ operating 3 million tonne per annum Laverton mill.
“This transaction creates substantial value for both groups of shareholders, delivering genuine synergies while combining the right assets with the right people,” Genesis Executive Chair Raleigh Finlayson said.
“Magnetic’s Lady Julie Gold Project will add more than 2Moz at an attractive high grade to Genesis’ Laverton inventory, further bolstering the mine life and production outlook.”
Lady Julie’s northern boundary adjoins ground recently acquired by Genesis through its purchase of Focus Minerals' (ASX:FML,OTCPL:FCSUF) Laverton gold project, creating the potential to integrate what would otherwise be neighbouring standalone developments into a larger open pit operation.
Genesis said removing tenement boundaries between the assets presents tangible cost and operational synergies. The acquisition would expand its Laverton mineral resources to approximately 8.4 million ounces, representing a 40 percent increase, and lift its pro forma total mineral resources to 21 million ounces.
The company signaled that the deal could support an uplift to its “ASPIRE 500” growth strategy, with an updated multi-year plan expected following completion.
Magnetic Managing Director George Sakalidis said the deal follows a strategic review exploring development pathways for Lady Julie: “Genesis’ offer follows a strategic review which the Board and its advisers have been working on for several years to explore potential options to collaborate with other operators which have the existing skill set or combination synergies to develop Magnetic’s discoveries and unlock value for our shareholders."
If implemented, Magnetic shareholders would own approximately 2.4 percent of the enlarged Genesis. Major shareholders representing about 19.6 percent of Magnetic’s issued shares have already committed to vote in favour of the scheme, subject to customary conditions.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.