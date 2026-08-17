Aurum extends gold at Boundiali’s BST1 deposit and BST2 prospect

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August 16, 2026
Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the latest gold intercepts from an ongoing 100,000m diamond drilling program at its 3.22Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. Aurum received assay results from 46 diamond drill (DD) holes totalling 8,835.14m, completed as a mix of infill, step-out and extensional drilling at BST1 deposit (35 holes for 7,303.79m) and BST2 prospect (formerly Gbemou) (11 holes for 1,531.35m), both located on the BST tenement (100% interest).
Key drill intercepts from the latest drilling include:
BST1 (22Mt @ 0.8 g/t Au for 570koz)
- 3m @ 80.09 g/t Au from 66m inc. 2m @ 117.73 g/t Au (BSDD0091)
- 1.50m @ 37.38 g/t Au from 16.50m (BSDD0096)
- 38m @ 4.20 g/t Au from 65m inc. 3m @ 30.52 g/t Au (BSDD0096)
- 3.77m @ 9.62 g/t Au from 57.23m inc. 2.77m @ 12.75 g/t Au (BSDD0101)
- 7m @ 3.85 g/t Au from 70m inc. 5m @ 5.27 g/t Au (BSDD0089).
BST2 (no resources currently defined)
- 3m @ 27.65 g/t Au from 144m inc. 1m @ 78.13 g/t Au (BSDD0077)
- 3m @ 1.39 g/t Au from 96m inc. 1m @ 3.49 g/t Au (BSDD0073)
- 2m @ 5.10 g/t Au from 117m inc. 1m @ 9.74 g/t Au
Highlights:
- Resource growth potential: Drilling confirms gold mineralisation outside the current MRE at BST1 and at the BST2 prospect, which sits entirely outside the MRE; gold system remains open.
- 130,000m drilling planned for CY2026: 16 Aurum-owned diamond drill rigs now operating to drive resource growth at Boundiali (100,000m) and Napié (30,000m).
- Next Boundiali MRE update is targeted for end Q3 CY2026.
- Boundiali Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) expected late CY2026.
- Aurum has 4.4Moz gold combined group resources including flagship 3.22Moz Boundiali Gold Project and 1.16Moz Napié Gold Project3.
- Aurum is well-funded for continued exploration success with A$54.7M cash (30 June 2026 unaudited).
Aurum’s Managing Director Dr Caigen Wang said: “Our latest results from drilling at BST continue to derisk and build our resource base for the Boundiali Gold Project. At BST1, new holes have intersected shallow high-grade mineralisation including 3m @ 80.09 g/t Au from 66m (BSDD0091) as well as confirming gold mineralisation in areas currently classified as Inferred. At the BST2 prospect, which sits entirely outside the current Mineral Resource, today’s results support further growth potential, although more drilling will be required before it can be classified.
“With 16 diamond rigs owned by Aurum now active across Boundiali, these results will feed directly into our next major resource update, targeted for the end of Q3 CY2026.
“Our balance sheet remains strong with A$54.7M in cash, enabling us to advance drilling, studies and permitting in parallel. Environmental approval in May and the delivery of the PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve in June have set a clear pathway toward grant of Mining Licences and DFS completion later this year.
“Boundiali continues to grow in both scale and confidence, and today’s results reinforce that trajectory. We look forward to reporting further progress on Boundiali exploration and development through the remainder of 2026.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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