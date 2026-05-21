Jordan Rusche: My Gold Stock Strategy, Plus Unloved Commodities to Watch

Jordan Rusche of Mining Stock Monkey shares his outlook for gold and how he's approaching gold stocks right now — in his view, it's key for investors to protect their downside.

He also weighs in on recent M&A activity, including Equinox Gold's (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) plan to acquire Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in a US$5.1 billion deal.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.