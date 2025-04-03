- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Featured Articles and Interviews
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Regis Resources Ltd is one of Australia's largest gold companies, producing around 437,309 ounces of gold per year. Cash costs are below the industry average. Operating mines are located in Western Australia, which brings relatively low sovereign risk. Management has a sound operating track record and an appropriate bias towards strong balance sheets and dividends; however, the gold price and new investments will be the primary arbiters of long-term returns. Development of the McPhillamys deposit in New South Wales, if approved, should add approximately 200,000 ounces of gold production a year in the medium term.
Interactive Chart
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.