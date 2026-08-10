Investor Insight
Graycliff Exploration is focused on its high-grade Shakespeare Project in Sudbury, Ontario, which holds a historic production of 2,959 gold and represents a de-risked opportunity.
Overview
Graycliff Exploration (TSXV:PUR, OTCQB: PAUIF) is among the companies focused on capitalizing on the province, with its Shakespeare Project located 88 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure and favorable geology, alongside a historic production of 2,959 ounces of gold.
Graycliff was upgraded to the OTCQB market in July 2026. It has also applied to The Depository Trust Company to make its common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States, a move expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company’s securities between brokerage firms, potentially enhancing liquidity and improving access for U.S. investors.
Company Highlights
- Favorable jurisdiction: Canada recognizes gold as its most valuable mined commodity, with Ontario among the leading gold-producing Canadian provinces.
- Historical Advantage: The company’s flagship Shakespeare Project holds a historical production of 2,959 ounces of gold from 1903 to 1907.
- Fully-funded exploration program: With 19.6 million shares issued and outstanding, bolstered by C$687,560 raised via private placement in July 2026.
- Experienced leadership: Management is formed by industry experts who played significant roles in mining discoveries and successes such as the Abitibi greenstone belt in Timmins and the David Bell Mine in Hemlo.
- Macro Demand: The Shakespeare Project benefits from an expected greater gold demand by 2050 due to central bank reserve diversification and unstable geopolitical conditions.
Key Project
Shakespeare Project
Located within the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, 88 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario, the Shakespeare Project benefits from a favorable jurisdiction and excellent infrastructure. Historic exploration included trenching, sampling and limited drilling, with a production record of 2,959 ounces of gold.
Phase Four was completed in 2022, with continuous updating of 3D modelling with new data. Graycliff said it will follow up with ground geophysics, field sampling and drilling to test the geology of the numerous anomalies. The current exploration program holds high-grade metallurgical intercepts highlighted by 454.34 g/t gold over 7 meters starting at a depth of 123 meters.
Over four prior drilling phases involving 61 holes and over 12,500 meters have been drilled. 62 percent of these intersected gold mineralization, with approximately 40 percent of those displaying visible gold.
“With the first tranche of our LIFE financing closed, we are thrilled to get the drills turning again at Shakespeare. With recent assay results like 3,030 g/t gold over 1.0 m, the strength of the mineralizing system here is undeniable,” stated James Macintosh, Chairman,” said Chairman James Macintosh.
“We believe the market is beginning to take notice, as reflected in recent independent third-party reports highlighting our project, team, and high-grade mineralization in today’s strong gold price environment.”
Next steps for the company include transitioning to drill-testing high-priority targets to further define and expand the main gold zone once the fourth metallurgical hole is complete.
Management Team
James Macintosh — Chairman and Director
Macintosh brings over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, mining research analysis, corporate finance and private & public resources companies management. He provides extensive board experience, including chairing audit and governance committees and is also a member of Queen’s University Geology Council.
Arndt Roehlig— President and CEO
With decades of corporate experience in the management and development of publicly traded companies, Roehlig has raised millions of dollars for TSX Venture Exchange and CSE-listed companies. He is currently President, CEO and Director of Advanced Gold Exploration.
Jason Baker — Chief Financial Officer and Director
Mr. Baker holds solid background in accounting and financial analysis alongside over 15 years of experience in the service industry, which has enriched his expertise in investor relations and corporate development. His experience extends to junior mining companies, including Scorpio Gold, where he has contributed to strategic growth and investor communications.
Walter Henry — Director and Audit Committee Chair
Henry has over 35 years of experience in the global resource sector and North American and European capital markets. He has served as President, CEO, and Director of Frontline since 2009, and continues as a director of companies such as Riverside Resources and Alturas Minerals.
Bruce Durham – Director and Qualified Person
Durham has over 40 years of experience in geologic exploration, mine development and mining. He played a significant role in the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits, including: the David Bell Mine (Hemlo), the Golden Giant Mine (Hemlo), the Redstone Nickel Mine (Timmins) and the Bell Creek Mine (Timmins).
Don McKinnon Jr. — Technical Advisor
An experienced prospector specializing in Ontario, McKinnon has been involved in managing all aspects of exploration from property acquisition and grass-roots exploration to project development.
Morgan Verge — Senior Geologist
Verge is a geologist with a strong background and over a decade’s worth of experience in geological database management and mineral exploration. She has contributed to various projects such as the Abitibi greenstone belt in Timmins with Lake Shore Gold, the Hope Bay greenstone belt in Nunavut with TMAC Resources (Agnico Eagle Mines), and most recently, the Meguma Terrane in Nova Scotia with Aurelius Minerals.