



Investor Insight Graycliff Exploration is focused on its high-grade Shakespeare Project in Sudbury, Ontario, which holds a historic production of 2,959 gold and represents a de-risked opportunity.

Overview Graycliff Exploration (TSXV:PUR, OTCQB: PAUIF) is among the companies focused on capitalizing on the province, with its Shakespeare Project located 88 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure and favorable geology, alongside a historic production of 2,959 ounces of gold. Graycliff was upgraded to the OTCQB market in July 2026. It has also applied to The Depository Trust Company to make its common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States, a move expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company’s securities between brokerage firms, potentially enhancing liquidity and improving access for U.S. investors.

Company Highlights Favorable jurisdiction: Canada recognizes gold as its most valuable mined commodity, with Ontario among the leading gold-producing Canadian provinces.

Canada recognizes gold as its most valuable mined commodity, with Ontario among the leading gold-producing Canadian provinces. Historical Advantage: The company’s flagship Shakespeare Project holds a historical production of 2,959 ounces of gold from 1903 to 1907.

The company’s flagship Shakespeare Project holds a historical production of 2,959 ounces of gold from 1903 to 1907. Fully-funded exploration program: With 19.6 million shares issued and outstanding, bolstered by C$687,560 raised via private placement in July 2026.

With 19.6 million shares issued and outstanding, bolstered by C$687,560 raised via private placement in July 2026. Experienced leadership: Management is formed by industry experts who played significant roles in mining discoveries and successes such as the Abitibi greenstone belt in Timmins and the David Bell Mine in Hemlo.

Management is formed by industry experts who played significant roles in mining discoveries and successes such as the Abitibi greenstone belt in Timmins and the David Bell Mine in Hemlo. Macro Demand: The Shakespeare Project benefits from an expected greater gold demand by 2050 due to central bank reserve diversification and unstable geopolitical conditions.

Key Project Shakespeare Project Located within the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, 88 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario, the Shakespeare Project benefits from a favorable jurisdiction and excellent infrastructure. Historic exploration included trenching, sampling and limited drilling, with a production record of 2,959 ounces of gold. Phase Four was completed in 2022, with continuous updating of 3D modelling with new data. Graycliff said it will follow up with ground geophysics, field sampling and drilling to test the geology of the numerous anomalies. The current exploration program holds high-grade metallurgical intercepts highlighted by 454.34 g/t gold over 7 meters starting at a depth of 123 meters. Over four prior drilling phases involving 61 holes and over 12,500 meters have been drilled. 62 percent of these intersected gold mineralization, with approximately 40 percent of those displaying visible gold. “With the first tranche of our LIFE financing closed, we are thrilled to get the drills turning again at Shakespeare. With recent assay results like 3,030 g/t gold over 1.0 m, the strength of the mineralizing system here is undeniable,” stated James Macintosh, Chairman,” said Chairman James Macintosh. “We believe the market is beginning to take notice, as reflected in recent independent third-party reports highlighting our project, team, and high-grade mineralization in today’s strong gold price environment.” Next steps for the company include transitioning to drill-testing high-priority targets to further define and expand the main gold zone once the fourth metallurgical hole is complete.