FireFly Metals to Add AU$95 Million to Coffers With Equity Raising
The funds will be used to advance the company's Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland.
FireFly Metals (ASX:FFM,TSX:FFM,OTC Pink:MNXMF) has attained firm commitments to raise up to about AU$95 million, giving it a total of AU$135 million for its multi-pronged growth strategy.
The company highlighted on Tuesday (June 10) that the equity financing will be completed via the issuance of approximately 94.7 million fully paid ordinary shares; it will receive around AU$1 per new share.
The funds will be raised via three transactions, with the first being an AU$11.2 million charity flow-through placement to Canadian investors. This will be followed by a AU$54.9 million two-tranche institutional placement, as well as a AU$28.8 million fully underwritten Canadian bought-deal offering with BMO Capital Markets.
Alongside the equity raising, FireFly is inviting shareholders to participate in a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) that can potentially raise up to AU$5 million before costs.
Proceeds of the equity raising and the SPP will collectively be allotted to advance the Green Bay copper-gold project in Canada, including transaction costs and working capital.
Located in the Baie Verte district of Northeast Newfoundland on Canada's east coast, Green Bay was acquired by FireFly in August 2023. Green Bay includes Ming underground mine, which was mined between 1972 and 1982, with activity restarting in 2012. Historic production totaled 6.7 million metric tons (MT) at 2 percent for 134,000 MT of copper.
Measured and indicated resources at Ming are at 21.5 million MT at 1.8 percent for 307,000 MT of copper equivalent, while inferred resources are at 28.4 million MT at 2 percent for 576,000 MT of copper equivalent.
FireFly began drilling at Ming in October 2023, completing 79 drill holes across 37,110 meters within a year.
“The overwhelming demand for the raising reflects the quality and growth outlook at Green Bay, our commitment to a multi-rig exploration campaign and the demand among global investors for top-shelf copper-gold projects,” said FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons in the company's press release.
He called the asset, alongside FireFly's exploration team and AU$135 million in funding, “the ideal recipe for growth.”
FireFly states on its website that it will continue with its low-cost rapid resource growth strategy, with the underground exploration drill drive at the Ming deposit to be extended during this year.
The company debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in December 2024.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.